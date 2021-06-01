Foundation grant to fund historical markers in Decatur

The Future of Decatur Foundation awarded three new community grants during its recent meeting in April. All went to community organizations who came forward with funding requests.
The Decatur Museum was awarded a grant to order and install three historical markers around the Decatur area.
Decatur Museum representative Jane Judt was very pleased to hear the news. “We are excited at the prospect of locating state historical markers in Decatur. I want people to know how significant Decatur’s history is to the settlement of Nebraska.”
Larry Murphy, FDF committee member, also shared his enthusiasm for the grant, saying, “Decatur is such an important early Nebraska pioneering town that the placement of state historical markers is long overdue.”
Murphy said those seeking to know more about the village’s past will soon be able to learn about its prominent place in early state history. State historical markers have been on the Decatur Museum’s to-do list for a number of years.
“I am very grateful and excited to receive the significant funding grant from the Future of Decatur Foundation to initiate this project,” he said.
The Village of Decatur was awarded a grant to purchase new Christmas lights for the town, and Decatur Fire and Rescue was given a $50,000 grant to purchase a tank truck. Decatur Fire Chief Matt Archer explained that this is a much-needed addition to the existing emergency equipment. The tank truck will always be filled with water and be ready at a moment’s notice to fight fires around Decatur and in neighboring communities with whom Decatur Fire and Rescue has reciprocal agreements. Decatur Fire and Rescue is currently working with the rural fire board to locate and purchase the tank truck.
The FDF also announced a grant that was awarded in a special session on March 21, 2021. Four Lyons-Decatur Northeast seniors approached the foundation about funding the renovation of the existing basketball court in Decatur. The Lyons-Decatur seniors include Rusty Hardeman, Wyatt Millburg, Daniel Hittle, and Harlie Nolze. The foundation granted the students’ funding request. The first step for this project is completing the transfer of ownership of the outdoor basketball court property from the school district to the Village of Decatur.
The project is part of an annual requirement for L-D government students. Every school year, the class does a project they call Community Studio.
“The goal of this project is to challenge our senior students to create and implement an idea that positively impacts the Lyons or Decatur Community,” said Weston Swanson, secondary principal and senior government teacher for LDNE. “There are no limits to what they can do and we encourage everyone to dream big.”
Swanson said the project can be a tangible product that is built or constructed, or it could be a process that has a clear start and finish, or continues after they graduate.
After working through a project proposal, Hardeman, Millburg, Hittle Nolze were able to get the approval for a $39,000 grant from the Future of Decatur Foundation to completely remove the old cement and fence and to replace it with a new court. They were also able to reach out to Eric Crouch and learned his business was willing to donate six basketball hoops at an estimated cost of $15,000. Pending approval by the Decatur Village Board, they are hoping to get the project under way in the early summer.
“They would like to thank everyone that helped them put together this proposal and a special thanks to the Future of Decatur Foundation for this generous grant,” said Swanson.
In addition to reviewing grants and conducting regular business, FDF received a report on the ongoing splash pad project. FDF representatives Carrie Maryott and Jennifer Penny met with village board representatives in April to discuss possible locations for the splash pad and review infrastructure maps. On May 11, Penny met with board member Wayne Hightree and two representatives from Outdoor Recreation. They toured the village, discussing different locations in the community by considering water supply, drainage and access to existing facilities. The FDF splash pad committee and village board will work together to determine a suitable location. Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee will begin discussing the “theme” and features of the splash pad. In addition to Maryott and Penny, the ad hoc committee includes Matt and April Archer, Katelyn Klatt, Tracy Nathan, DeAnna Rife, Mark Siecke and Hightree.
FDF will meet with the staff of the Nebraska Community Foundation on June 7. The session will help FDF with strategic planning for the use and management of the remaining funds gifted by Jeannete Major-Nix. FDF will consider additional grant requests at its next meeting on November 7, 2021. If community members would like to submit a grant request, please contact one of the following FDF representatives and get on the agenda for the November meeting. Current board members include Judy (Scherer) Connealy, Linda (Kellogg) Dunning, Debbie (Andersen) Dye, Peggy (Busse) Haeffner, Carrie (Sparks) Maryott, Jennifer Penny, Larry Murphy, Bev (Beck) Siecke, Abbie (Farrens) Syrek, Susan Thomas and Beth (Andersen) Verbeek.