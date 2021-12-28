Foundation sees a record year

2021 wasn’t so bad, certainly for Tekamah Community Foundation at least. Foundation officials reported recently that 2021 set a new record for receipts and participation.
The foundation helped play a hand in fundraising activities for the new swimming pool, the Guy Mytty Wrestling Center, Summit Lake State Recreation Area and the Tekamah Pollinator Garden. Through it all, the foundation accepted, reported and distributed $232,748 in cash, checks and credit card receipts for nine different public service groups over the past year.
“Our thanks go out to the scores of volunteers who made all of this happen,” foundation spokesman Larry Nelson said.
Donations included: swimming pool, $14,900; food pantry, $949; playground equipment of Summit Lake, $71,500; pollinator garden, $6,000; T-H Youth Wrestling Club, $5,877; Tekamah Fire and Rescue, $817; Historic Bryant House, $1,580; VFW, $100; Parent Teacher Organization, $25.
The foundation also paid out grants to a dozen community volunteer and government organizations.
Those included: Logan Valley Quilters, $1,500 for the Quilts of Valor program; Tri-County Saddle Club, $500 for promotional activity; Tekamah-Herman Schools, $5,000 for new cardio equipment; Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, $2,500 for the 4th of July display; City of Tekamah, $779 for the free compactor day; American legion, $2400 for new courthouse and cemetery flags; Tekamah Pool task Force, $10,000 toward the cost of the new pool; Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, $1,083 in Day of Giving discounts and $2,600 for tree lights for the minipark; Historic Bryant House, $4,000 for window coverings; and Tekamah Industrial Development Corp.; $2,500 toward the cost of affordable housing units.
Nelson said all results are subject to change for receipts or expenditures made before the end of the year.
In addition to Nelson, the foundation’s officers and directors include Scott Herbolsheimer, Jane Walford, Kent Rogert, Gary Anderson and Jordan Johnson. A special acknowledgement was offered to Tekamah native Kristy Chatt Consalvo, who now lives in Boston, for her efforts in guiding the foundation board through the maze of charitable giving.
Tekamah Community Foundation is a nonprofit corporation filed under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. As such, all gifts are qualified as deductible on federal tax returns. Anyone wishing to further promote the foundation’s work can give a check to any of the above officers, or mail one to 131 Lake View Drive, Tekamah, NE 68061.
The foundation’s Web site: www.tekamahfoundation.org can accept electronic donations using Venmo. Paypal also will be available by the end of the year.