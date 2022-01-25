Four candidates seek District 1 county board seat

A supervisor to represent the voters of Burt County’s District 1 is expected to be named next week. District 1 includes the west half of Tekamah and the far southeast part of the county. Tekamah’s Ward I, the west half of the city, formerly was part of District 3, but when new district lines were drawn following the 2020 census, the two sides of town swapped supervisor districts.
An open meeting has been scheduled on Feb. 2 in the county boardroom to interview applicants and select a successor for Cliff Morrow. Under state law, the selection committee is comprised of County Clerk Sarah Freidel, County Treasurer Robin Olson and County Attorney Edmond Talbot. Freidel said Thursday afternoon that four applicants have asked to be considered for the job.
The new District 1 representative could be sworn in at the county board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election this fall. The new District 1 representative would immediately become the incumbent and would have to file for election by the Feb. 15 deadline in order to stand for election.
Ted Connealy has filed to keep his District 3 seat. District 5 Supervisor Dale Webster has indicated he will not seek a second term and no one had filed for the post by late last week.
Republicans in Supervisor District 7 will need a primary to decide their candidate for the November election. Incumbent Carl Pearson has filed for a second term in office. He will be challenged in the primary by Greg Brummond. In 2018, Brummond was an incumbent Democrat when he was defeated by Pearson in the general election, 218-189.
In other recent filings, Republican Ryan Chytka has filed for county assessor. Seven-term incumbent Joni Renshaw, also a Republican, has yet to file for re-election.
Democrat Michele Quick filed last week for her fifth term as Clerk of the District Court.
Kelly Adamson filed to keep her seat representing the East Ward on Tekamah City Council. West Ward incumbent Jane Walford is challenging two-term incumbent Ron Grass for the mayor’s job. No one has yet filed for the West Ward council seat.
Chad Brehmer filed last week to keep his seat on the Lyons-Decatur school board. Doug Pruess has filed for a spot on the Craig Township board.