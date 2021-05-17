Four Tigers headed to state track meet

Tekamah-Herman will be represented in three events when the Class C state track meet opens Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Both the girls and boys finished seventh out of nine teams at the Class C District 3 meet at Wisner-Pilger High School on Thursday. The girls scored 38.5 points while the boys scored 16.
Senior Halle Olsen and sophomore Emma Wakehouse each will be in two events at state. Olsen punched her ticket to Burke in one of the first district events, tying for second in the high jump at 4’ 6”.
But it didn’t look promising at the start. Although Olsen went out early, so did everyone else. When the bar moved up from 4’ 8” only district and East Husker Conference champion Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh was left in the field. She went as high as 5’ 2”. Meanwhile, Olsen and Abby Pieper of Howells-Dodge tied for second and both qualified for state.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change in scheduling for the state track meet. Class A and D will hit Burke Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20. Class B and C are set for Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22. Class C will have the morning session both days with events starting at 9 a.m.
The Class C girls high jump, and the rest of the girl’s field events, starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. NSAA records show 18 of the 25 girls high jumpers in Class C cleared 5 feet or better during district competition. Centura High School soph Sydney Davis had the best jump at 5' 5". Hanel is among six at 5' 2", the fourht best perfomance.
In individual events, the top two placers at each of the state’s nine districts and the next six best performances statewide all qualify.
Olsen also qualified in the day’s last event, the 4x400-meter relay. Teaming with Wakehouse, Kaitlyn Quick and Mackenzie Alexander, the quartet took third place in a season best time of 4:18.35. That time is less than four seconds off the school record time of 4:14.5 set in 1982 by Amy Anderson, Jill Bromm, Sandy Milan and Julie Anderson.
The 4x400 foursome made the state grid as an additional qualifier. The winning relay teams and the next seven fastest times statewide qualify for state. The Tigers are slotted into Lane 3 in the first of two heats on Saturday. The final event of the day in Class C, the event is scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. start. The top time in the state belongs to Hastings St. Cecilia at 4:09.66.
Wakehouse also threatened one of the oldest school records on the books at the district meet. She took third in the 400-meter dash, timed in 1:01.76. Marcia Roh still holds the record of 1:01.6, setting it 45 years ago in 1976.
Wakehouse’s time was the second-fastest statewide among the non-automatic qualifiers. Preliminary heats in the 400-meter dash are set for 11:50 a.m. Friday. Wakehouse will be in Lane 2 for the second of three heats. The finals are set for 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. The state top time, 57.69 seconds, belongs to Bryn McNair of Chase County.
Wakehouse also ran third in the 100-meter dash at the district meet, timed in 13.27 seconds.
Quick garnered a fourth place finish in the high jump, also clearing 4’ 6”. She dropped to fourth based on the number of previous misses.
Elena Jetensky placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:47.30 while Keira Pensyl tied for fifth in the high jump at 4’04”. The girls scoring was capped with a third-place finish in the 4x100-relay relay team as Quick, Lacey Petersen, Preslee Hansen and Wakehouse made a lap of the Gator track in 53.51 seconds.
Cole Bottger, Kaleb Quick and Riley Brodersen had the highest finishes on the boys side. Bottger took fourth in the 800 at 2:08.10 with Quick took fourth in the triple jump, marking at 39’05”.Brodersen claimed fourth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 1”.
Isaac Ruwe finished sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles, timed in 20.95 seconds while Quick finished sixth in the 1,600 with a 5:09.97 clocking. The Tiger boys capped their scoring with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay as Tyler Hightree, Dawson Schram, Daniel Heaney and Reece Williams toured the track in 49.32 seconds.
Fans attending the state meet must wear a face covering inside the stadium and the stadium will be cleared between each session. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA) and redeemed on a mobile device. No tickets will be sold at the stadium, no paper or printed tickets will be accepted and no screen shots are allowed.
Tickets must be redeemed through the GoFan App or e-mail when arriving at Burke Stadium.
Other area schools also will carry their colors to the state meet.
Oakland-Craig and Logan View competed in the District 3 district meet in Wisner on Thursday.
O-C finished third in girls race with 86 points while the boys were district runners-up with 102.5. Logan View’s boys finished fourth with 62.5 points while thegirls finished eighth with 28.
Punching their tickets to Omaha Burke for Oakland-Craig were Chaney Nelson in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, Laryn Johnson in the 800 and Shea Johnson in the shot put,
Brayden Selk qualified in the 110-meter high hurdles. He’’ be joined in Omaha by Coulter Thiele in the 800; Jack Pille, 300-meter hurdles; and Trey Deemer, pole vault). Also Burke bound are the girls 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams as well as the boys 4x800 and 4x400 squads.
Logan View will be represented at Burke next weekend by Kylie Kloster in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Kayl Francis in the 3,200, Jayden Korman in the triple jump and Brett Uhing in the shot put.
BRLD competed in the Class C District 4 meet at Ponca on Thursday. The Wolverines will be represented at state by Kole Bacon in the 800 and Elliott Nottlemann in the high jump.