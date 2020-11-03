Tekamah-Herman completed its softball season at 20-14, after reaching a district final series agaisnt state tourney qualifier Central City. The Tigers finished ninth in the wildcard point averages complied by the Nebraska School Activities Association, the highest placing of any team that didn’t make the state tourney.
A 7-4 loss to NEN in the East Husker Conference tournament championship game was the only conference game the Tigers lost all year. Including the conference tourney, coach Abby Sheets’ squad went 8-1 in conference games, winning seven of them by run rule.
After all of that, Tekamah-Herman had four players named to all-conference teams. Sophomore shortstop Emma Wakehouse and senior catcher Maggie Sheets were named to the first team while seniors Halle Olsen and Leann Hawkins were posted to the second team.
All-conference selections are based on a vote of conference coaches.
Sheets, Hawkins and Wakehouse were named Class C honorable mention by the Lincoln Journal Star. Sheets was selected to the Class C second team by the Omaha World-Herald with Hawkins, Wakehouse and Olsen named as honorable mentions.
Sheets, the top vote getter in all-conference ballotting a year ago, was named Tekamah-Herman’s most valuable player while Wakehouse was named the top offensive player for the Tigers.
Sheets hit .478 on the year, counting 11 doubles among her 44 base hits. She also drove in 30 runs from the middle of the Tigers’ batting order and scored another 27 herself. She also struck out only once in 104 plate appearances.
Taking over as the full-time catcher, Sheets committed only two errors while logging a team-high 111 total chances, compiling a .982 fielding percentage.
Wakehouse set a new school record with 11 home runs while hitting .484 during the 2020 season. She also scored 50 runs, drove in 40 more, drilled seven triples, drew 15 walks and stole 21 bases. All were team highs. In the field, she recorded 79 put-outs and 11 assists in 109 chances and had a hand in three double plays while putting together a fielding percentage of .826.
Olsen hit .402 for the Tigers. Of her 33 hits, 11 went for extra bases. She also scored 33 runs, drove in 26 more and stole 15 bases.
Hawkins was named the team’s most valuable defensive player after taking part in seven double plays from her position at second base. She committed six errors in 91 chances while putting together a fielding percentage .982.
She also sparkled at the plate. Her .489 batting average led the team, as did her 14 doubles. She also scored 42 runs, drove in 31 and stole 20 bases.
Joining Sheets and Olsen as the only seniors on the team, Hawkins also was presented with the team’s leadership award.
In other team awards, Ryan Braniff was named the top pitcher. Braniff, a sophomore, emerged as the leader of a stable of young pitchers that included junior Jenna Voskamp and another soph, Lacey Petersen.
She surrendered 183 hits and 122 runs, 78 earned, over a team-high 972/3 innings, while posting a 5.59 earned run average. She also struck out 51 batters and walked 14.
Freshman outfielder Brinley Stahr earned Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player honors.
NEN shortstop Lillie Timm drew the most votes of any player, breaking Tekamah-Herman’s three-year lock on the honor. A repeat selection to the first team, she led three Vipers named to the first team and five overall. Timm was joined on the first team by teammates Dawson Anderson and Maria Ras. Anderson was a second team choice a year ago while Ras toured with the first team.
Highway 91, who also reached a district final in Class C, also had five players named, including first teamers Kyleigh Rayback, Jaedyn Retzlaff and Faith Indra.
Twin River, which saw its season come to an end in the days before the conference tournament due to coronavirus exposures, had three players named, including first teamers Katie Paczosa and Emilee Spitz.
West Point-Beemer also had three players named, all to second team positions. North Bend Central garnered two selections, including first teamer Anna Halladay.
2020 All-East Husker Conference
First Team
Lillie Timm, NEN; Dawson Anderson, NEN; Kyleigh Rayback, Highway 91; Anna Halladay, North Bend Central, Jaedyn Retzlaff, Highway 91; Emma Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman; Maggie Sheets, Tekamah-Herman; Maria Ras, NEN; Katie Paczosa, Twin River; Emilee Spitz, Twin River; Faith Indra, Highway 91.
Second Team
Haley Johnson, North Bend Central; Carson Miller, NEN; Hannah Landholm, West Point-Beemer; Halle Olsen, Tekamah-Herman; Lilly Praest, Highway 91; Leann Hawkins, Tekamah-Herman; Paige Shuster, NEN; Whitney Schmidt, Twin River; Molly Winn, West Point-Beemer; Lauren Wragge, West Point-Beemer; Abbey Pieper, Highway 91.