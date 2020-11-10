Private family services are planned for Fran Beard. Burial will be in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont at the age of 97.
Frances M. “Fran” Beard was born July 6, 1923 on a farm near Winside, Neb., to Edward and Anna (Rehmus) Hovendick.
Fran attended grade school at rural schools near Winside before her family moved to a farm near Herman, where she finished grade school at Hill Creek and high school at Herman High School, graduating with the Class of 1940. Fran attended Wayne State Teachers College one year before teaching the upper room at New England School west of Herman.
On Dec. 23, 1945, Frances married Leonard “Hinnie” Beard in Walthill, Neb. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Decatur Restoration Branch.
After their marriage, Fran and Hinnie lived in Tekamah for two years before moving to Uehling where Fran worked as the secretary and bookkeeper at Uehling Implement. After they moved to Lyons in 1976, she worked at the Lyons bank until she retired. The couple enjoyed many bus tours and trips with their friends.
Fran was a long-standing member of the Uehling American Legion Auxiliary and was also a member of the Lyons VFW Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Edward and Anna Hovendick; stepmother, Amelia Fitch Hovendick; stepbrothers, Joe Fitch and Clyde Fitch.
Survivors include her sons, Lonnie (Debbie) Beard of Herman, Gary (Nancy) Beard of Uehling, Mike (Paige) Beard of Omaha; grandchildren, Brian (Jodi) Beard of Gretna, John (Pei-Chun) Beard of Olathe, Kan., Lisa (Jon) Peterson of Papillion, Brad (Megan) Beard of Elkhorn, Jake (Jill) Beard of Osage Beach, Mo., Aaron (Angie) Beard of Omaha; 13 great-grandchildren; stepsister, Donna Holstein.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.