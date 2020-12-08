Private family services are planned for Francis Quick. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. The 87-year-old Blair man passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
The snow was “belly deep to the horse” when Francis Darl Quick was born March 23, 1933, at the home of John and Bertha Helms at Tekamah. His parents were Guy Alvin Quick and Cleo Mary Quick. Together they raised two sons, Eugene and Francis, on a farm west of Tekamah. Growing up on the farm, life was hard. Stories of planting, picking and shelling corn, and threshing without today’s modern farming methods have resonated through the years. He attended school through the 8th grade. His schooling was cut short by rheumatic fever as his recovery required him to stay at home for complete bed rest.
During Francis’ teen years, he met Leah Margarette Doll from Decatur. They were married at the United Methodist Church of Decatur on Oct. 29, 1953. They lived for a short time in Decatur, then moved to Blair after Francis acquired a job at the rock quarry at Ft. Calhoun and then as a lineman for the City of Blair where he spent his career working with electricity, climbing poles and keeping the power on through many storms.
Working together, Francis and Leah managed to purchase six acres of ground west of Blair with a little two-room house on it. It was their start to a beautiful future life together. A larger home was built and Francis and Leah were blessed with three children, Ann Margarette (Quick) Wolsmann, Randy Darl Quick and John Francis Quick.
Francis and Leah had a love of camping and fishing. They started out with a tent, and through the years owned many different campers. There was once an old school bus he converted, hooked the boat on behind, and the entire family would enjoy being together in the great outdoors.
He had many hobbies and loved working with his hands. Francis created a “craft shop” at the end of the house which housed many woodworking machines and tools. Francis and Leah made many wood crafts together, generously giving of their talents to friends and family.
Francis also had a love for animals. There were many dogs in the family—Sandy, Lucky and Buddy to name a few. They were all so loved and spoiled with treats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Eugene Alvin Quick and his wife Mary Lou; mother- and father-in-law John (Jack) Doll and wife Donna, and brother-in-law David Stanford.
Survivors include his wife Leah Margarette Quick, daughter, Ann Margarette (Quick) Wolsmann, sons, Randy Darl Quick and wife Teresa and John Francis Quick and wife Vida, all of Blair; grandchildren Justin Wolsmann and Kate of Kennard, Adam Wolsmann and Megan, of Blair, Randy Quick Jr. and Marti of Blair, Jeff Quick and Melissa of Blair, April Powers and Dan of Franklin, Tenn., Jeremy Quick and Kaitie of Alta, Iowa, Josh Quick and Tammy of Blair, Mitch Quick and Katie of Omaha, and Avery Quick of Weeping Water, Neb.; 30 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
