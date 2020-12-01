Word has been received of the death of former Tekamah businessman Fred Trader. He died Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 96, at Keystone Senior Living Nursing Home in Omaha. Fred donated his body to science, as such, the family has postponed a memorial service until next year.
Frederick E. Trader was born in Oriska, N.D., on Sept 16, 1924, to Charles and Emma (Priebe) Trader.
Fred was commissioned into the Army Air Corps (now U.S. Air Force) on June 5, 1943, and served in World War II as a 2nd lieutenant as a bombardier/navigator. He moved to Omaha in 1950 and met Dorothy Niday. They were married Aug. 16, 1953, in Nebraska City.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in retail business from Omaha University. After various careers in retail, insurance and advertising, he owned and operated the Tekamah Dry Cleaners from 1970-1973 and Sani-Steam Carpet Cleaners from 1972- 1974.
In 1975, he started FETCO Construction and moved to Omaha, where he did home remodeling for over 30 years before retiring.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings and their spouses, and wife of 55 years.
He is survived by his two children, Shellee (Chuck) Seymour of Manistee, Mich., and Charlton (Sarah) Trader of Omaha, and grandchildren Nathan, Andrew, Kristen, Isabella and Cora; and a great-grandson, Ulysses.
Memorials may be made in Fred’s name to Habitat for Humanity.