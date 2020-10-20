A 2014 state law could affect the number of elective positions in Burt County.
A state law requires the election of a county surveyor in counties of less that 150,000 people unless certain actions are taken.
In counties, like Burt County, that have an elected county surveyor as of Jan. 1, 2020, the county board may, following a public hearing, adopt a resolution to continue to elect the county surveyor. Such a resolution had to be adopted by Feb. 1, 2020.
The county board did not schedule such a public hearing or adopt a resolution. Therefore, under the law, the question of electing a county surveyor must appear on the 2020 general election ballot.
If the majority of the votes cast are in favor of electing a county surveyor, the office continues as an elective position.
If the majority of the votes cast are against the election of a surveyor, the office ceases to exist at the end of the incumbent’s term.
Burt County’s incumbent surveyor is Fred Franklin. He won his fifth term in the 2018 general election, running unopposed.
In local matters, the biggest question for Tekamah voters is the proposed swimming pool bond. Voters are being asked to fund up to $3.8 million in bonds to construct a new pool.
The city pool, which is more than 40 years old, would have needed roughly $25,000 in repairs before it could open this summer—a summer that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $40,000 had been spent a couple of seasons before in an effort to fix leaks that still plague the facility.
Proponents of the bond say replacing the aging structure is a better, more cost-efficient, solution than continuing to piecemeal repairs on a facility that does not meet current building codes, nor does it comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The pool’s heater is non-functional and so outdated replacement parts cannot be found, bond proponents say. Even if they were to replace the heater, the pool leaks about 12,000 gallons of water daily, which makes heating and maintaining a proper chemical balance impracticable and expensive. A preliminary survey of Tekamah residents also showed support for a new pool.
But bonding will be expensive. Figures released in support of the bond issue show the owner of $100,000 worth of property can expect a tax increase of $309 a year, if all of the bonds are issued.
Proponents are seeking $1.2 million in grants to help offset the cost.
Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said Thursday that her office had already mailed out 1,315 ballot packets to county voters who requested them. Of them, 681 had already been returned.
The deadline to ask to have an early-voting ballot mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 23. Under state law, early voted ballots must be returned to Freidel’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The U.S. Postal Service says ballots must be in the mail by Oct. 27 to be received by Nov. 3.
If you don’t feel comfortable putting your ballot in the mail, you can deliver it the secure ballot collection lock box outside of the Burt County Courthouse. Ballots also can be delivered personally to Freidel’s office.
Voters also have the option of voting at the commissioner’s office during regular business hours. That option became available Oct. 5 and runs through Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
Voters still have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the general election on Nov. 3.
Voters in both Tekamah wards cast ballots at City Auditorium as do voters living in the Arizona, Riverside, Summit and Silver Creek townships.
Oakland’s city hall hosts voters from both of that city’s wards as well as rural voters from Bell Creek, Oakland and Pershing townships.
City of Lyons and voters in Logan and Everett townships vote in the Lyons City Hall.
Village of Craig and Craig township voters cast their ballots at the Craig Fire Hall. Village of Decatur and Decatur and Quinnebaugh township voters cast ballots at the Decatur Fire Hall.
In Washington County, voters in the Herman precinct vote at Herman Community Church.