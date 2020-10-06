When Beth (Andersen) Verbeek heard about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, she knew right away that she wanted to request one of the program grants to be directed to the Future of Decatur Foundation.
“I have served on the foundation’s board for several years and I have seen the good things that can happen in our rural community when there are funds available,” said Verbeek.
So she submitted an application and was recently notified that a donation check for $2,500 was sent to the Future of Decatur Foundation from America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund.
Future of Decatur Foundation chair Judy Connealy was very suprised when she got the phone call from Bayer Fund informing her of the donation.
“Beth didn’t tell any of us about the application she had submitted because she didn’t want to get our hopes up,” said Connealy. “On behalf of the Future of Decatur Foundation I want to thank Beth and the Bayer Fund for this very generous donation. Beth is a terrific board member who is very committed to her hometown of Decatur. Her effort shows the difference that just one person can make in our rural communities.”
The Future of Decatur Foundation board of directors will decide on a community project or projects for the funds.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Believing that farmers know the needs of their communities best, the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program kicked off on Aug. 1, 2020, and farmers once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.