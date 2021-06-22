 Skip to main content
Future of Decatur Foundation holds strategic planning session

Future of Decatur Foundation holds strategic planning session

The Future of Decatur Foundation held a special session on Monday, June 7, that was hosted by two representatives from the Nebraska Community Foundation, Kara Weander-Gaster and K.C. Belitz. The NCF reps facilitated an educational and inspiring discussion on how the FDF can facilitate growth in Decatur through the process of awarding community grants.

At the session, Weander-Gaster and Belitz asked the FDF committee to brainstorm answers to the question “What is your dream for Decatur in the year 2030?” FDF had an invigorating discussion about the many ways in which Decatur might be successful and thriving by 2030. The committee also developed a list of unique assets Decatur has that sets the community apart, including the river culture, the bridge, local businesses, community pride and much more. Weander-Gaster and Belitz explained that these assets are a great starting point for new development in the community.

After reflecting upon Decatur’s unique assets, the NCF representatives shared data from other small towns in Nebraska. They reported on specific strategies these towns have used to develop their assets, including fundraising and grant making. The NCF representatives encourages the Decatur foundation to ask themselves: 1) what ideas do people have for developing the community, 2) are there organizations in town that might be willing to sponsor development projects, and 3) could those organizations benefit from a grant?

FDF will hold a second strategic planning session with NCF in August to develop the FDF’s mission, vision, and values.

