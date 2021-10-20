Funeral services for Gayle Pearson were held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. Gayle was at her home in Lyons, surrounded by family, when she went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 93.
Gayle Jane was born to Worth and Betha (Rummel) Thompson on Dec. 23, 1927. She grew up with one older sister, Paula and two younger brothers, Wayne and Noel Thompson.
The number one thing in Gayle’s life was being a devout Christian. She was a very faithful and devoted witness, in sharing her faith and love in God and Jesus to others. She was also a very powerful prayer warrior, which then through God’s power impacted many lives.
After graduating high school in South Sioux City, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year, and then completed a teaching degree at Wayne State College. While at Wayne State, she met the love of her life, Duane Normand Pearson. They married on June 8, 1952. To this union were born three children: Mark, Polly and Matthew. Later in their marriage, the Lord led them to adopt three Korean sisters whom they named Elizabeth, Sarah and Amy. From these children she has been blessed with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
During Gayle’s life she was a very talented artist and loved painting beautiful pictures many of which she gave away. Duane and Gayle loved the challenge of golf which they played for many years. Gayle was also an avid bridge player and played in a weekly bridge club. One of her favorite presents to grandchildren were puzzles. She often had a puzzle in progress on one of her tables. Gayle was very skilled at playing Scrabble with family on Sundays and friends during the week. She was also very proud of her involvement with PEO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Duane, her son Matthew, and a great-granddaughter, Isabella.
Survivors include son, Mark (Mary) Pearson of Oakland; daughters, Polly (Mark) Nelson of Denver, Elizabeth (Bill) Blake of Los Angeles. Sarah Davis of New York City and Amy Pearson of Los Angeles; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all referred to her as GG.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.