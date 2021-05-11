A celebration of the lives of Gene and Eloise Cameron will be held in Herman on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Inurnment will be at Herman Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by a time to share memories which will be held in the village park. The family will provide meat and drinks, those attending are asked to bring a side dish and/or dessert to share. The meal will begin at noon.
Gene Allen Cameron passed away June 5, 2018, in Mohave Valley, Ariz., at the age of 88, He was born May 27, 1930, in Omaha to Whit and Emily Cameron. He graduated from Herman High School in the Class of 1947 and worked as a carpenter and farmer.
Gene married Eloise Epperson on May 14, 1949, and from that union they had three children. He farmed outside of Herman until 1959 when he moved the family to California where he started a construction company building homes. He retired in 1992 and spent many hours in his workshop creating wood projects. He was an active member of Harvest Bible Church in Mojave Valley.
Eloise was born to Charles and Ollie (Richards) Epperson on June 15, 1929, the second youngest of seven children. She passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 91, in Alturas, Calif., where she moved following Gene’s death.
A 1946 graduate of Tekamah High, Eloise taught country school prior to her marriage to Gene. She then made her living as a housewife for 65 years.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joe Cameron; and two grandsons. Eloise was preceded by her parents and five siblings.
The couple is survived by two daughters, Sue (Val) Farber of Alturas, Calif. and Kay (Doug) Wick of Redlands, Calif.; son, Cary (Linda) Cameron of Mohave Valley; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.