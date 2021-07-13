A memorial service for Gennie Elliott will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Blair Ward in Blair. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. A memorial visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, followed by a prayer service at 7, all at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. The Tekamah woman passed away after a short illness on June 5, 2021, at Tekamah Arbor Care Center at the age of 93.
Genevieve “Gennie” Beth was born to Chuck and Esther (French) Rogers on April 21, 1928. She was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Omaha in March of 1944.
Gennie grew up in the Decatur area and graduated from Decatur High School with honors. In 1944, she married Jack Parsons. In this union they had a son, Jim, who was born in 1948. They later divorced and she remarried in October of 1952 to Rex Elliott. The family resided on the Elliott home place that was homesteaded by Rex’s grandfather, John C. Elliott. They moved to the Craig area in 1968.
She was a member of the Happy Thought Club, Pleasant Homemakers, Sunnyside Club, Tekamah Reading Club, Craig American Legion Auxiliary, and Birthday Card Club.
Gennie was very active within her church, where she was a member of the Relief Society. She served a one-year mission with Arizona Apache Indian Tribe in 1984 and a one-year mission with Chicago Temple in 1991.
She also enjoyed working at the Tekamah Public Library as a librarian from 1986-2000 and later volunteered at the Chatt Center library.
Gennie enjoyed reading on her front porch and road tripping with “the girls” as often as possible; she did this for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles F. Rogers; stepfather, Myron Lee; mother, Esther (French, Rogers) Lee, husband, Rex Elliott; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray (Dorothy) Elliott, Paul (Elsie) Elliott, Clara (Gorgen) Prince; niece, Beverly Carr; nephew, Gerald “Cooly” Pond, Jr.; stepbrother, Bob Lee.
Gennie is survived by her son, Jim (Karen) Elliott of Craig; grandsons, Scott (Jennifer) Elliott of Houston, Texas, Rusty (Arian) Elliott of Craig; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Oma) Rogers of North Sioux City, S.D.; sister, Wanda (Don) Dyson of Lyons; stepsister, Virginia (Terry) Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.