Graveside services for Gerhardt Thompson will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Blair Cemetery. Thompson, age 75, passed away peacefully August 11, 2021.
Gerhardt was born on April 23, 1946 in Wiesbaden, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1948. He grew up in rural Blair and attended the Sutherland school for eight years before attending Blair High School.
On June 18, 1966, he married Vesta Krafft. They were later divorced.
Gerhardt served in an Army Reserve transportation company for two years. He used his newfound knowledge to launch a career in trucking. Years of hard trucking for companies including Art Williams Transfer and Wynne Transport allowed him, in 1974, to buy his first farm, which would later become the “home place.” Farming and trucking continued to grow hand in hand for the next 47 years.
Gerhardt loved Kenworths, Peterbilts, John Deeres and Farmalls. He loved to buy and sell them, but more than that, to go for a drive to look at them. His love of driving brought him all over the country, frequently fast. Whether it was Gerhardt, Gerhard, Gerry or Gary, he was quick to provide a story that involved speeding, a ticket or bad weather—usually combined and frequently embellished.
He was a board member of the Burt-Washington Drainage District for 30 years.
Gerhardt is survived by his sons: James (Sondra) Thompson and Randy (Sharon) Thompson, both of Blair; grandchildren: Sarah Wheeler, Zane Thompson, Cole Thompson, Tommy Thompson and Tyler Thompson; brothers: Ray Thompson, Carl (Kim) Thompson, Carroll (Tracy) Thompson, and John Thompson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Carroll and Gertrude (Klossek) Thompson and sister, Diane Wulf.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home isw in charge of the arrangements.