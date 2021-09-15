Get a book bag with a new library card

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone who signs up for a library card at Lied Tekamah Public Library this month will receive a free book tote. This sturdy canvas bag is great for carrying books and magazines.
If you don’t already have a library card, come see us! Library cards are free to anyone in Burt County and those who have a Herman address. To sign up, please provide a photo ID and a piece of mail showing proof of address.
We also want to tell you about September’s new books. It seems this time of year that publications slow down, as many popular authors wait until the holidays to release a book (in the hopes that it will be given as a gift). But we always have fresh, new reads at your local library.
Louise Penny is number-1 on the New York Times Bestseller List with her latest novel “The Madness of Crowds.” This book is the 17th installment in her wildly successful series of crime novels. The books take place in Quebec and center on the character Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.
Coming in at number-2 on the New York Times Bestseller List is mainstay author Stephen King with his latest novel “Billy Summers.” According to the publisher, “Billy Summers is a man in a room with a gun. He’s a killer for hire and the best in the business. But he’ll do the job only if the target is a truly bad guy. And now Billy wants out. But first there is one last hit. Billy is among the best snipers in the world, a decorated Iraq war vet, a Houdini when it comes to vanishing after the job is done. So what could possibly go wrong? How about everything.”
Also new in adult fiction: “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams, “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown, “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “Her Heart for a Compass” by Sarah Ferguson, “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “The Guide” by Peter Heller, “The River” by Peter Heller, “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin, and “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford.
New in adult non-fiction: “The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor” by Eddie Jaku.
As always, Story Hour is every Thursday at 10 a.m. and Lego Club is the first and third Thursday of every month at 4 p.m.