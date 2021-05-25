 Skip to main content
Getting back to normal at the Historic Bryant House

Getting back to normal at the Historic Bryant House

As things are slowly getting back to normal, so is the Bryant House.

We are having our first fundraiser the first weekend in June. In conjunction with the community garage sales, the Historic Bryant House also is having a garage sale and has been accepting donations as people have been doing their spring cleaning and purging.

We were so blessed to have the Chatt Center agree to let us use the west side of their warehouse so we’ve been busy organizing and setting up tables.

The garage sale will be Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We have a wide variety of items ranging from beautiful glassware, sports equipment, linens, homemade doilies, vintage table with chairs, vintage high chair, brass lamps, kitchen items, large hanging ceiling fixture, seasonal items and much, much more.

Please stop by either day to check out all of the items. Look for the tables with the red tablecloths. If any questions, please contact Bonnie Chatt at 402-870-1127.

