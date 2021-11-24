Give thanks and check your insurance

The Thanksgiving holiday is very near, but don’t wait until then to give thanks for your health. Keeping your body and mind healthy is a year-round priority. With that in mind, make sure your health at least is good or hopefully better next year by making sure your health and/or prescription insurance coverage is working for you, not against you.
For those of us in the workforce who have insurance provided, at least in part by our employers, it may be time to look at and possibly reenroll in your coverage. Most health insurance plans have an annual open enrollment where you can look at and possibly change your coverage, premiums and add or subtract individuals covered on your plan.
Medicare recipients are not exempt from this annual comparison. They also need to check their Medicare coverage to get the best coverage for their money. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 is the Medicare open enrollment period. This applies to Medicare advantage plans and Medicare prescription drug plans. Unless a Medicare prescription drug plan is not continuing in 2022, your current coverage will continue. By checking your coverage, you will know you have the best coverage for the least price, and you won’t accumulate penalties for not having coverage.
Medicare advantage plans should also be compared for the best coverage. This may entail double checking with your health providers, including hospitals to see if they will continue to accept your health plan in 2022. You also need to make sure the prescriptions you take will continue to be covered at the least cost by your plan at the pharmacies you prefer.
Individuals can compare plans and coverage themselves by going to the website: https://www.medicare.gov/. This is the official U.S. Government site for Medicare. Just click on the blue button labeled “Find 2022 Health and Drug Plans,” and you’ll be on your way to comparing your health and/or drug needs to all the plans available.
There are 22 Medicare prescription drug plans this year in Nebraska, and the number of Medicare advantage plans varies from county to county.
Through this website, you can scroll down on the first page and create a personalized search by putting your Medicare number, effective date for Medicare part A, and birthdate in the search. If you have compared before with a SHIP counselor, you may already have an account. You can find your username and password by following the prompts. By doing this, you will be able to see your current coverage at the top of the page when you reach the results page after adding and/or correcting your prescription list on the plan finder.
This is the same website and process trained SHIP (state health insurance assistance program) counselors use to help individuals compare their coverage each year. We have been trained on the program and have just gone through it more times so we can help you compare plans with less frustration than doing it yourself. There are a few telephone appointments still available, but don’t delay if you want help comparing. Dec. 7 is the deadline to change plans. Call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to make an appointment (no matter what county you live in).
You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-622-4227). They can help you do the same comparison, but be prepared for a wait on the phone as they are very busy, too.
Make sure you have all the reasons in place to be truly thankful, not only during this Thanksgiving holiday, but also for all of next year. After double checking your enrollments and coverage, you can head into 2022 knowing your health coverage is the best you can get for the price you can afford.