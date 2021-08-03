Glass slipper breaks for Cinderella Tigers

So maybe it wasn’t a fairy tale ending for Tekamah-Herman’s American Legion Seniors baseball team, but coach Jason Hoover’s Tigers made a pretty good run at it.
Despite their 6-14 record, Tekamah-Herman placed third in the Class C Area 2 tournament that wrapped up Tuesday at Scribner. The fifth-seeded Tigers won their first two games in the six-team tourney before being eliminated by second-seeded Wakefield Monday night. Hoover said the 10-6 loss was indicative of his team’s entire season. “We always have that one inning ...”
Against Wakefield Monday, that inning was the fourth. Despite only hitting the ball out of the infield once, the first seven Warrior batters to the plate that inning all scored before the Tigers recorded an out. The seven runs came on just three hits, three errors and two walks.
A walk, a base hit and two errors in the top of the fourth chased Tiger starter Jed Hoover who struggled with his control but pitched out of jams in the first and third innings. The Warriors left the bases loaded in the first after two walks and a single. But a pair of strikeouts got Hoover out of the inning. After setting the bottom third of the Wakefield lineup down in order in the second, the Warriors dented the scoreboard with a three-run homer in the third, but Hoover escaped further damage with two more strikeouts.
The home run cut Tekamah-Herman’s lead to 4-3. The Tigers had their running game on display in the first inning while plating four runs. Tekamah-Herman executed a hit-and-run, a delayed steal and a double steal while staking out a 4-0 lead.
“This is by far the most athletic team I’ve ever coached,” the elder Hoover said. “Sometimes it gets us into trouble, but when it’s going it’s really fun to watch.”
Clay Beaumont came on in relief in the fourth and was touched for a walk, an error and a two-run single, but he closed the door on the Warriors the rest of the way.
But the Tiger offense couldn’t regain its form. Hoover and Gunnar Ray each made it to second in the fifth inning but neither scored. Beaumont walked and scored in the sixth. Dylan Chatt opened the seventh with an infield hit. A balk moved him to second and he took third when Wakfield’s right fielder dropped Hoover’s pop fly. Chatt scored his second run of the night on Ray’s sacrifice fly, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get.
Hoover added three hits and scored a run. Ray and Connor Guill also scored for the Tigers.
Garrison Potadle and Dawson Schram also recorded hits. Potadle drove in a run
Coach Hoover said he thought his team was in good shape heading into Monday’s game. Needing to beat Wakefield and then beat top-seeded Pender twice on Tuesday night to advance to the Class C state tournament, Hoover said he had all three of his pitchers available with three games left.
But they never got that far.
“It’s a little disappointing, but it was a good tournament for us,” he said. “We had our chances, but Wakefield stuck around and took advantage of some opportunities.”
Monday’s game was a reversal from the tournament opener. The Tigers posted a 12-5 win over Wakefield in opening round play Friday afternoon with Ray getting the win on the mound.
Chatt and Hoover paced the Seniors’ offense with three hits apiece. Chatt scored three runs while Hoover stroked a double, scored two runs and drove in another. Ray and Enstrom each added a pair of hits. Ray scored twice and drove in two while Enstrom had a double and scored four runs.
Friday’s win advanced them into the quarterfinal round against North Bend/Morse Bluff.
And, just like Friday night, the Tigers authored another huge win. In this case, the Seniors roared out to a 12-0 lead and defeated Black Sox 12-4 in five innings, with Cale Belfrage getting the win on the mound.
Chatt paced the Seniors’ offense with four hits, scoring three runs. Hoover, Guill and Beaumont added two hits apiece. Hoover scored two runs, Guill doubled, scored a run and drove in one while Beaumont scored a run and drove in one.
Other Seniors hitting safely included Ray, Potadle and Belfrage. Each scored a run with Belfrage driving in one.
Pender’s Lucas Vogt threw a no-hitter at the Tigers during a 9-0, six-inning win on Sunday to drop the locals into the elimination bracket. Vogt struck out 17 and allowed only three Tigers to reach base, one on a walk while two reached on dropped third strikes.
Pender defeated Wakefield 13-5 in six innings last Tuesday night to win the Class C Area 2 tournament, qualifying for the state Seniors tournament in Palmer July 31-Aug. 4. Official pairings had Pender taking on the host team Saturday at 8 p.m. Area teams Louisville-Weeping Water and Crofton also are in the state grid.