Golfers keep winning

Tekamah-Herman’s golf squad kept up their torrid pace this season, winning a home triangular April 21.

The Tigers posted a score of 161 on the Northridge course. Elkhorn North was second at 175. Blair came in at 188 despite Easton Chaffee’s individual medal-winning score, a 1-over par 37.

The Tigers again featured a tight grouping of scores. Freshman Brody Rogers led the team with his 38. Bret Brenneis added up a 39 while Jed Hoover had his best round of the year with a 40. Brock Rogers came in at 44 while Thatcher Zink tallied a 45.

In junior varsity play, Tekamah-Herman’s Caden Booth was the individual medalist, shooting a 44.

North won the team event, shooting a 186. The Tigers were second at 193 while Blair trailed at 235.

Other junior varsity scores for the Tigers include: Blayne Williams, 44; Griffin Breckenridge, 47; Matt Regalado, 49; Drew Oligmueller, 53; Brady Braniff, 57; Taryn Sheets, 61; and Julian Carpenter, 69.

The Tigers were slated for tournament play April 23 at the Pender Invitational, the North bend Invitational is April 27 while Oakland-Craig Invitational awaits on April 30.

