 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golfers post wins in opener
top story

Golfers post wins in opener

golf team

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got its season off to a big start Thursday, sweeping to team and individual honors in triangular play at River Wilds Golf Club near Blair.

Coach John Walford’s squad rolled to a 154-209 win over Fort Calhoun in varsity play. The third school involved, BRLD, had no team score.

Freshman Brody Rogers was the individual medalist, shooting a 1-under 35. Bret Brenneis was runner-up with a 38 while Brock Rogers posted a 39 for third place. Jed Hoover added a 42 to the Tiger card while Thatcher Zink came in at 48.

In Junior varsity play, the Tigers outscored Fort Calhoun 212-265.

Caden Booth led the way with his medal-winning 48. Matt Regalado shot a 50 while Griffin Breckenridge added a 56. Taryn Sheets came in at 56 while Brady Braniff added a 58. Drew Oligmueller shot a 60 and Julian Carpenter, 65.

The Tiger varsity is back on the links tomorrow, April 6 at the Douglas County West Invitational. Tee time at Valley Pines is 10 a.m.

On Monday, April 11, the Tigers are slated for triangular play at Indian Trails near Beemer.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angela Bryan
Community

Angela Bryan

A celebration of the life of Angela Bryan was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later …

Joy Landholm
Community

Joy Landholm

Funeral services for Joy Landholm were held March 28, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial was in Oakland Cem…

Gary Wakenight
Community

Gary Wakenight

Memorial services for Gary Wakenight were pending Friday with Pelan Funeral Services.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News