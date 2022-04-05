Golfers post wins in opener

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got its season off to a big start Thursday, sweeping to team and individual honors in triangular play at River Wilds Golf Club near Blair.
Coach John Walford’s squad rolled to a 154-209 win over Fort Calhoun in varsity play. The third school involved, BRLD, had no team score.
Freshman Brody Rogers was the individual medalist, shooting a 1-under 35. Bret Brenneis was runner-up with a 38 while Brock Rogers posted a 39 for third place. Jed Hoover added a 42 to the Tiger card while Thatcher Zink came in at 48.
In Junior varsity play, the Tigers outscored Fort Calhoun 212-265.
Caden Booth led the way with his medal-winning 48. Matt Regalado shot a 50 while Griffin Breckenridge added a 56. Taryn Sheets came in at 56 while Brady Braniff added a 58. Drew Oligmueller shot a 60 and Julian Carpenter, 65.
The Tiger varsity is back on the links tomorrow, April 6 at the Douglas County West Invitational. Tee time at Valley Pines is 10 a.m.
On Monday, April 11, the Tigers are slated for triangular play at Indian Trails near Beemer.