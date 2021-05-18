Golfers take 3rd at home invite

On Thursday, May 13, Tekamah-Herman completed its regular season with a third-place finish at the Northridge Tiger Invitational.
Forced into a different lineup due to an injury suffered by Bret Brenneis, the revamped Tiger lineup posted a 356 on their home course, good for third in the 12-school tourney.
Archbishop Bergan rolled to a 10-stroke win, 345-355, over the runners-up from Oakland-Craig. The Tigers were a shot back of O-C and one ahead of Douglas County West. Individual medalist honors went to Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer who fired a 75.
Brock Rogers carded an 81, good for fourth place individually, to lead the Tigers. Eldridge Jensen took 14th place with his 90. Thatcher Zink came in at 91, Jed Hoover shot 94 and Caden Booth a 98. Playing as a junior varsity player, Matt Regalado carded a 102.
On Thursday, May 6, the Tiger varsity traveled to Wayne for the Wayne Invitational.
The Tigers claimed third with a solid 341 on the Wayne Country Club course.
Columbus Scotus won the day with a 324. The Shamrocks landed three players in the top five, paced by Nicklaus Fleming’s silver medal winning 76.
Gunnar Ray’s 75 was good for individual honors, helping O-C to fourth place in the team race at 342.
Rogers was the low man for Tekamah-Herman, shooting a 79 while winning sixth place. Jensen was 15th with his 84; Brenneis was 17th with an 85. Hoover came in at 93 while Zink carded a 95.
Tekamah-Herman’s junior varsity squad was in triangular play hosted by Logan View at Hooper’s Elkhorn Valley Golf Club.
Logan View 1 was the team titlist, shooting a 204. The Tigers were third in the four-team race at 233.
Caden Booth led the Tigers with a 56, Reese Hansen shot 58 and Matt Regalado, 59. Easton Meisenbach added a 60 to the Tiger card. Cole Gordon shot 71 while Addison Regalado and Julian Carpenter each finished at 78.