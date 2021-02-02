Good things growing indoors

There is a new frivolity in my house, a grow light. It was ordered from a locally owned store, Scott’s Hardware in Oakland. It is a 19-watt, two-foot long, “blue spectrum enriched for vegetation,” device. It can be flush mounted, or hung with provided cable ties.
While we were viewing the item specifications on his monitor, Scott jokingly asked, “What are you going to do? Grow some marijuana?”
Jim replied in his typical laconic style, “Not right away, first we are going to get some garden sets started.”
I just shook my head thinking, ‘Jim will say anything!’
Two days later the unit came in. We were like little kids at Christmas, ready to play with a new toy. Upon returning home, the box was immediately opened with extracted contents receiving careful inspection. The light is an LED. The box explained that were low and high light plants, with cannabis being the first crop under the high light list.
No wonder Scott teased us.
Next on the listing were tomatoes and peppers, our intended crop. But first, I moved a planter of light-starved lettuce and radishes seedlings to the counter, where the yellowish leaves could be bathed in the new light.
Seed inventory was the next order of business, extracting and examining unused seed packages from their storage place in a vintage Krispy Kan Cracker can. It is primarily red and has a “Blue Magic Dri-Nob” which is placed in the oven once a year for recharging. I am doubtful that the aged crystals still absorb moisture, but placing it in the oven once a year for drying brings back pleasant childhood kitchen memories.
With list of seeds in hand completed, a search for sources of to-be-obtained, desired seeds was tackled.
Several years ago, after a disappointing and disease ridden crop, planting tomatoes with multi-disease resistant properties became a priority. From a website called High Mountain Organic Seeds, I selected the Iron Mountain for my 2021 tomato crop as well as two sweet pepper varieties. Sixteen square peat post now hold the newly arrived seeds, waiting for seedlings to emerge.
During gray winter days, walking into the kitchen with this full spectrum light has been a mood lifter. The promise of future garden bounty makes the COVID recommendation for old folks to limit exposures more bearable.
Plus, I now have enough produce to make a green salad and radish leaf soup!
Love livin’ in Craig.