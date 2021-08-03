Grandpets learning to get along

Grandpets are so sweet.
Since our kids and their families all have pets, we find ourselves watching them while they’re away on trips, etc. We love this as it gives us a chance to bond with their fur babies in our own way, to get to know them a little better.
However, it takes our own pets a day or two to be convinced of this. They might be a little set in their ways.
Insert eye roll here.
Posh the Norwegian Forest cat (Kent is certain that this is his breed) has complete control of his life at all times. With that being said, he spends quite a bit of time outdoors hunting, meandering, sleeping, then coming into the house to eat Fancy Feast twice a day with the traditional cat nap in mind.
His life is cake.
Next, Herbie the black Lab sleeps, eats and goes for rides. Need I say more.
So, when their routine is, let’s say, interrupted, the two have some ridiculously stressful moments.
You can see I have a lot of sympathy for them (Ha!). But then, after some hissing, grrrring, total avoidance and general crabbiness from Posh (aged 6) and Herbie (aged 11), they suddenly become friends with whomever is staying over, be it Otis the puppy pug or Nala the kitten or any of the sweeties.
I do a lot of shaking of the head and smiling secretly until this happens. Because it happens. Every. Single. Time.
Too funny.