A memorial service for Grant Nesemeier will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 10:30 am, at the Craig Gymnasium. We are following All current health directives regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing will occur by household. Burial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Craig Cemetery.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4-8 p.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Grant’s family asks if you would like to bring a rose in memory of Grant to the visitation, the roses will be placed in a vase and will remain with him.
Grant “Oggie” Nesemeier was born to Steve and Theresa (Eberle) Nesemeier Dec. 24, 1999, in Blair. He passed away in August 2020 in Craig at the age of 20.
Grant attended Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland. He later graduated from Job Corps in Chadron, Neb,, where he specialized in welding. He was known for his contagious laugh, lending a hand and having a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elizabeth Eberle.
Grant is survived by his parents; brother, Nathan Nesemeier and; twin brother Cole, both of Craig; sister, Sassy Nesemeier of Uehling; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.