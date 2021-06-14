Great crowds flock to 61st Gibson Rodeo

It was like it never left.
The 61st annual Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo played host to nearly 2,000 spectators June 4 and 5.
Bucking stock from the Duckworth Rodeo Productions carried on a tradition, too. Although new to the Gibson rodeo, Duckworth bulls kept alive a streak that goes back to 2018 when none of the dozen entrants could last the full eight seconds aboard their mounts.
Although no one could claim a share of the $500 added money purse in that event, cowboys—and cowgirls—from several states saw substantial paydays.
Among them was Judd Grover. Competing late on Saturday night during the slack portion of the program, Grover posted a time of 10.2 seconds to win the calf roping event and claim the $488.80 in top prize money.
Grover’s time was two-tenths of a second better than the runner-up time of 10.4 posted by Dexter Davis on Friday night.
Grover and his roping partner Clay Ellis also claimed fourth in the team roping event, good for another $282 per man.
Rich Baker won the over-40 roping contest with a time of 10.1 seconds on Friday night. He earned $357.20 for his efforts.
Team roping honors went to Jason Pendergraft and Doyle Scrivner who put up a time of 7.0 seconds late Saturday to win $564 each.
Mixed team honors went to Trey and Troy Hermelbracht. Their time of 9.5 seconds during Saturday’s regular performance earned them $293.75 each.
The speed event of breakaway roping went to Kassie Adams. She posted a blistering time of 2.5 seconds Saturday night to win the event and $394.80.
All of the saddle bronc money was won on Friday night. Weston Peirsbacher scored a 78 to win the event and $376.
The rest of the pot went to Cauy Taff. Entered twice, Taff put up two qualifying rides, scoring 73 and 71 points. His total winnings also added up to $376.
Donald Musser won the ranch bronc competition, posting a score of 77 Saturday night. His time was good for $400.44.
Austin Madison’s 8.4-second time Saturday in the steer wrestling contest won the event and $282.
Saturday’s crowd also saw the best barrel racing time. Corrina Lynn Hughes toured the cloverleaf pattern in 14.817 seconds to win $479.40. Less than half a second separated first place from fifth in the hotly contested event.
Friday also saw the crowning of a new rodeo queen.
Sixteen-year-old Bailey Helzer, of Oakland, succeeded 2019 queen Adrianna Dunn, of Walthill. Norfolk’s Alex Thompson was the runner-up.
This year’s princess title went to Skylar Mayfield of Seward.
Judging was based on western dress and horsemanship. In addition to the honor of representing the saddle club at various events, the queen and her princess also received a crown and a trophy, as well as a trove of prizes from local sponsors.