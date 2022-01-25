‘Green’ for half a century, Loftis retiring after a lifetime with 4-H

People who get seasick are called green, you can be green with envy, or called green when you’re new at something.
Or, like Mary Loftis, you’re “green” because you’ve given most of your life to 4-H.
Loftis, who has spent decades as Burt County’s Extension assistant for 4-H, formally retires Jan. 31 after more than 42 years on the job. A celebration in her honor will be held Friday afternoon, Jan. 28, 3-6 p.m. at the Craig Fire Hall.
But you may not see much of her in her cramped office in the courthouse over the next week or so. She said she’s been practicing for retirement by using up her accumulated vacation accrued to her by her employer, the University of Nebraska.
That’s where she’s been since the late spring of 1979, but Loftis’ 4-H roots run deeper than that. She first became involved in 4-H when she was a little girl in Otoe County, she was in 4-H for a few years in college before taking it on as her profession.
But a 4-H assistant wasn’t really what she wanted to be.
In the early 70’s the Omaha Public Power District had staff home economists who helped customers get the most out of the modern new electrical devices on the market, like microwave ovens. An economist gave presentations in the basement of the OPPD office in Loftis’ native Syracuse.
“I wanted to be just like her,” Loftis told a reporter last week.
Off she went to the university to pursue a degree in education and family resources.
The only fly in her career path ointment, however, was that by the time her college graduation rolled around, the nation was locked in an energy crisis and OPPD had done away with that position.
Her coming to work in Burt County followed a curious path of events that proved the value of networking.
Former Extension Educator John Wilson had been on the job in Burt County for about a year. About that time, Burt County started looking for a part-time 4-H assistant. Wilson also knew that Mary’s husband Steve, who was teaching ag at Wisner, was planning on moving back to Burt County to farm.
“I knew John from college and he encouraged me to apply,” Loftis said. “I interviewed and they gave me the job.”
The two worked together for most of the next four decades with 4-H programs and especially with the Burt County Fair. One year, the two were awarded Joe Roh awards for their outstanding contributions to the fair.
Loftis said there have been times when her husband thought she was giving too much time to the fair.
“I finally explained it to him that this was like my harvest season,” she said. “He was more supportive after that.”
Like Wilson, she’ll still be around the fairgrounds in mid-July and still available, but, also like Wilson, she doesn’t want to be the first person who gets called in an emergency.
“Whoever takes this over has to have room to do the job their way,” she said. “I was lucky in that I was the first. The next person might want to do some things differently and that’s OK.”
She said it’s the volunteers that make the fair hum, “and we have great volunteers.”
She sees parallels there, too. She’s appreciative of the young people, many of whom came through 4-H programs themselves, who are stepping up to fill volunteer positions.
“They remember what the fair meant to them,” she said. “They also have new ideas to help make it better. That’s what it’s all about.”
For her, Extension assistant has been the ideal job. Although having an education degree, she never wanted to teach and after going to work for the Extension service, she never wanted to pursue a master’s degree or become an Extension Educator.
“For 25 years, this was part-time,” she said. “While trying to raise kids, it was the perfect job. I didn’t have to be gone every day.”
And the work, for the most part, was different every day.
“I can honestly say I never dreaded going to work,” she said. “We have had wonderful support staff and educators here. They’ve all been great to work with, and there’s always the next thing. It seems like you’re always planning something.”
In a way, she did become like that OPPD economist. She has done scores of demonstrations in schools, everything from an embryology course to County Government Day.
Part of her job involves setting up for demonstrations or competitions for which she usually has to bring all of her own supplies.
She is so used to moving tables and chairs around, “I don’t feel like I’ve been anywhere if I didn’t have to move furniture.”
That’s the part of the job she won’t miss.
What she will miss are the connections you get to make with people—providing a spark for a youngster’s career or just providing a memory that sticks with them.
And kids remember the darnedest things.
“I was in Decatur, when they still had the elementary school, and it was the third of a three-session thing, and I was in a nice dress,” Loftis recalled. “A little girl came up to me and said, ‘You look so nice, not like the last two times.’ So you know they’re watching.”
What’s her favorite memory?
Anybody remember Safety Pup? That was her.
Safety Pup was a personal safety program for children in kindergarten through second grade.
“It came through the county sheriff’s office, but (Leonard) Canarsky didn’t want it so he offered it to me,” Loftis said. “It seemed like it was ahead of its time and I kind of wish we had it back.”
Over the course of three weeks, she’d be in front of every student in the three grades in every school in the county three times.
“After that, they’d see me in a store or somewhere and it would be, ‘There’s Safety Pup!’ So it was a lot of fun.”
Her retirement only covers her Extension work. The insurance and Medicare counseling she does for Burt and three other counties will continue. She said she’ll do a lot of that work from home, but she will be back in the courthouse from time to time.
Monday is likely to find her in the office cleaning up a little, a courageous undertaking as anyone familiar with her office knows. Plus, there are a lot of memories in those piles, binders and frames—memories from more than 40 years on a job she dearly loved.
Although she has to be in the office on her last day, Feb. 1 will bring it’s own challenges.
“I’ll probably hang out at home, I’ll still be in the boot,” she said.
She’s scooting around the courthouse now with her right foot in a walking boot after suffering a broken bone during a snowboarding accident.
After that?
“My goal is to clean out the basement storeroom at home.”
Always planning something.