Groundbreaking solar-storage facility now operational in Burt County

Burt County Public Power District’s general manager Jon Dockhorn formally cut the ribbon on the district’s new solar generating facility Friday morning. Developed by Omaha firm Bluestem Energy Solutions, the facility includes a 1.4 megawatt AC solar array and a 6 megawatt storage battery. The site is the first solar and utility-scale storage battery system to be built in Nebraska. Also attending the ribbon-cutting were the BCPPD board of directors, from left: Scott Lindstrom, Gerald Bohling, Greg Johnson, Mike Williams, Dwane Piere and Mike Chatt. At the far right is Bluestem president John Crane.