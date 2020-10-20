A public hearing on a conditional use permit for Pheasant Bonanza Hunt Club and Kennel of Tekamah to open a firing range on their property resulted in a misfire.
Todd Hirsch, a land owner to the north of the proposed range, was on hand to voice his opposition to the idea.
“What is the purpose of putting a range there?” Hirsch asked the supervisors. “Isn’t there already a firing range in Burt County?”
Pheasant Bonanza had requested to designate a portion of its property in Section 15 of Silver Creek Township to be used as a handgun range and a rim fire and rifle range. The range would face north toward County Road O.
The matter had been reviewed by the Burt County Zoning Administrator and approved by the Planning Commission. Hirsch said he had not been contacted prior to the Planning and Zoning meeting concerning the review. Thus, he had not had a chance to hear about the plans or learn enough about the proposal.
“I trust Trent [Leichleiter, managing partner of Pheasant Bonanza] would do it right,” Hirsch said. “We’ve got a good relationship with them. But, why shoot north and not south?”
Carl Pearson, District No. 7 supervisor, stated he would like to know more about the hills and berms marked on the conditional use application. He suggested the matter go back to Planning and Zoning for another evaluation. This would allow Hirsch to learn more and allow Leichleiter the opportunity to give elucidate. The application was tabled pending further review.
In other business Oct. 13:
—The board voted to approve a resolution that set the tax asking levies for the townships, cemeteries, fire districts, cities, villages, school districts, airport authority and drainage district. Of the 12 townships in the county, Craig Township had the lowest levy at 4.6079 cents. Silver Creek had the highest at 9.1873 cents. It was noted that this exceed the levy limit, but it had been voted on in the previous election. District No. 2 supervisor and board chair David Schold also noticed that the City of Oakland’s tax levy had increased remarkably. He said it was probably due to the 10 acres purchased for the new football practice field; and said that it had obviously been a good investment. The Tekamah Airport Authority set its levy at 4.6243 cents. The Burt-Washington Drainage levy was set at 84 cents.
—County Attorney Ed Talbot spoke to the supervisors about a resolution concerning county tax certificates. An attachment to the resolution listed 23 properties in arrears. Some had been delinquent since 2012. They totaled about $13,567 and ranged from $58.73 to $1,723.11. The resolution would allow the county treasurer to issue tax certificates on the overdue taxes. Talbot explained that the property would go into the name of Burt County; the property owner would then have three years – called a “right of redemption” period—to pay off the tax debt; interest will continue to accrue during that time; after three years, a treasurer’s deed is put on the property. Talbot explained that, due to the small amounts owed on the listed properties, it would cost more to foreclose on them than the county would currently recover. The best solution would be to work with the property owners to resolve the issue and get the properties back on the active tax rolls.
—The board voted to approve an application by Dave Wakehouse for a Commercial Renovation Grant for new roof on a property located at 535 South 13th St. in Tekamah. The grant would cover $15,000 of the cost.
—Received a communication from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District announcing it was accepting applications for tree planting grants. The NRD will cost share up to 75 percent, not to exceed $5,000. The deadline to apply is Nov. 2.