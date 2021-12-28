Hansen to seek second term

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair has decided to run for re-election to the Nebraska Legislature in 2022. Hansen, 42, is a chiropractic physician, small business owner and previously served on the Blair city council. In 2018 he was elected to represent Legislative Dist. 16, which includes Burt, Washington, Cuming and Stanton counties.
If elected to a second four-year term, the senator said he plans to continue fighting for lower taxes, to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, and to defend individual liberty.
“While I hear from Nebraskans on many issues, ranging from sex education standards in our schools to federal government overreach, the ever-increasing property tax burden remains the top concern for families and seniors,” he said in a press release. “I’m proud of the record state funding for property tax relief approved over the last two years, but we have only just started the conversation on real property tax relief.”
He said Nebraska must have meaningful overall tax reform in order to attract families and entrepreneurs to the state and keep more young people here.
“Finding a long-term solution to this issue will remain my number one priority moving forward.”
During his service in the Legislature, Sen. Hansen has worked to pass property tax reform and address government efficiency and transparency. In the 2021 legislative session he championed a bill requiring counties to notify taxpayers about hearings held by local governments to receive public feedback on planned property tax increases.
Among other issues the senator has addressed is passage of legislation ensuring integrity in Medicaid’s audit process aimed at identifying and eliminating waste, fraud and abuse. He also prioritized a bill to allow individuals to sell certain types of food from their homes or through the mail that could previously only be sold at farmers markets and events, reducing overbearing regulations on small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Hansen was elected by his colleagues in the Legislature to serve as the chairman of the Business and Labor committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Health and Human Services committees.
Candidates at all levels of government may begin filing for office on Jan. 5, 2022. Feb. 15 is the last date any current office holder may file for any office on the primary election ballot. Non-incumbents may file until March 2.