Harold Uhing

A celebration of the life of Harold “Tuff” Uhing was held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary in Papillion. After a long, courageous battle with COPD, Harold went to his heavenly home on Dec. 15, 2021. He was 74.
Harold was born Dec. 17, 1946 to Eugene and Helen (Newell) Uhing and grew up on a farm near Craig. After graduating from Craig Public School in 1965, Harold joined the Army National Guard and served for six years. While serving, he continued to help on the family farm while hauling livestock to the sale barns.
In 1967, Harold met his forever sweetheart at Tek-Inn in Tekamah, where Evadine worked. They were married on July 13, 1968. In 1970, he started driving a cement mixer for Sellentin Ready Mix until the family moved to the “big city.” Together, they raised their four children.
Harold was a farm kid through and through. After moving his family to Papillion in 1976 to start his drywalling career, you would find him travelling back to the family farm near Tekamah to help on the weekends. As time went by, Harold found another love—a love of fishing.
He loved spending time on one of the local lakes in his boat, fishing with anyone who wanted to go. He watched fishing programs on TV and mastered his skill in locating and catching fish. Over the years many have eaten his fish at Harold and Evadine’s annual fish fry.
Harold also loved woodworking. He made many shelves, reindeer card holders, computer desks…really anything anyone wanted he could design it and build it. Harold loved being needed. If he wasn’t at home, you would be sure to find him at one of his kid’s houses or at one of the neighbors helping with some project.
He loved meeting his “coffee crew.” They met every day but Sunday. The location they met wasn’t important (Target concessions, McDonald’s or Jimbo’s Diner), it was just getting together and shooting the breeze about the good ol’ days and current events.
In 2006, Harold became a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. His faith grew rapidly as he attended services and Bible studies. Harold and Evadine taught a weekly Bible study at Granville Assisted Living in LaVista. He became an usher and served communion at the late service for many years until his health deteriorated.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evadine; children Donna (Jeremy) Vojtech, Harold “Jim” Uhing, Jr. Theresa McCann, Patrick Uhing; grandchildren Ryan McCann, Jadyne McCann, Hope Uhing, Megan Uhing; sisters Sandra Ibsen, Karen (Marlin) Nelson; sister-in-law: Alice Jo Uhing; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ronald and Roland “Butch;” sister Janice Peterson; granddaughter Angela Uhing.
Memorials suggested to American Lung Association.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.