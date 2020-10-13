Since it’s no secret that living in the country near small towns in eastern Nebraska is one of my favorite things (even writing about it is on my favorite list as well), then I reckon putting harvest time in the Midwest on the “fave” scroll would make perfect sense.
Going back to childhood remembrances of the drone of the combine, dad coming into the house covered from head to toe with grain dust (not so protected back then, ha!), tractors and wagons being moved from one field to the other with the assistance of the boys, talks at the dinner table regarding grain prices, the radio on constantly to catch those numbers, equipment break downs, mom cooking up a storm with us girls helping.
Not a shocker then that by sheer DNA standards I feel a true sense of comfort with this country rhythm. These feels will never leave me, there’s a real comfort in that knowledge as well. So it’s encouraging, and not all so surprising, that many young folks interested in carrying on these traditions that emerge from their genetics want to see their future in agribusiness.
While there are more than 2 million farms across the U.S., farmers and ranchers make up just 1.3 percent of the labor force. The numbers have dwindled dramatically over the past several decades, yet the passion to farm and ranch is strong in the young souls who are graduating with higher education ag degrees who have studied and continue to study the variables such as climate change, exports, crop abilities. So grateful for their drive, initiative, forward thinking motion. Love their fearlessness.
Our homesteading ancestors would be wildly proud of these young ones carrying on their pioneer spirit in an always uncertain world which is something they themselves were no strangers to all those years ago. True love of farming and ranching is marrow deep, it beats in our hearts with an ancient rhythm.
Harvest time in the Midwest reminds of this every year and we can sleep a deep winter’s sleep with this comfort.