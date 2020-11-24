Does your mail make you smile? The Hastings Museum believes that is should, and so does 4-H! The Burt County Extension Office is helping spread the word about the Hastings Museum Pen Pal Program. This would be a great way to spruce up your snail mail and make someone else’s day. We also believe there could be a 4-H exhibit or two in the future based on this project.
To learn more about the program, visit https://hastingsmuseum.org/penpal-program
National Western Catch-a-Calf Applications
The National Wester Catch-A-Calf program has re-opened for 2021-2022. Application are due Jan 15 online. More information can be found at: https://nationalwestern.com/catch-a-calf-program/?bclid==lwAR3LBfau6HJKcroQJmU7Q9RIYCib-qVSWTzpwXh7LhgHHzhA_7amYd_B2NO
Martha and Don Romeo
Scholarship
The Nebraska Association of Fair Managers will award a $500 scholarship to one qualifying 4-H male and a $500 scholarship to one qualifying 4-H female who are graduating seniors in the State of Nebraska and who plan to continue with post high school education. The scholarship will be awarded at the annual NAFM convention in January.
Applications are due in the Burt County Extension Office on Nov. 30.
Contact the Extension office at 402-374-2929 for the fillable form. Two letters of recommendation are needed for this scholarship.
The selection of the scholarship recipients will be made by the NAFM Scholarship Committee whose members will consider the following:
1. Each applicant must have exhibited his/her 4-H projects in a County Fair or at the State Fair within the last four years.
2. Each applicant must hold a 2.5 high school grade point average (based on a 4.0 system). Each applicant must also maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the first semester in college and carry at least 12 credit hours.
3. Each applicant must agree to apply the scholarship funds for tuition or fees at a two or four year college or its equivalent, to be judged by the committee.
4. Each applicant must have demonstrated support for his/her school and community.
5. Each applicant must exhibit during the application process a desire to achieve the goals of which he/she is capable.
6. Financial need will not be considered in the selection process.
7. One male and/or female finalist will be selected by the 4-H award committee in each local Extension Office.
8. Recipients are requested to personally accept the award at the Nebraska Fair Managers Convention.