Health dept. launches online notification system

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Tuesday announced the launch of an online system for individuals 65 years of age and over who want to be notified when and where COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available for them.
For those in that age group who want the notification can register online at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB.
An ELV spokesman said the department is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for this age group at this time, but adding your name to the list ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available. Those that have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the last few weeks do not need to do so again.
“Adding your name to the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available,” said the department’s Health Director Gina Uhing. “It is not an appointment for a vaccination,
“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we roll out the largest vaccine campaign in history. It may take several weeks or longer before you receive a notification after signing up. Do not be alarmed if a notification is not received for quite some time.”
ELVPHD staff are reporting a record number of phone calls coming into the ELVPHD office switchboard. That’s why Uhing is encouraging eligible patrons to utilize the online registry for themselves or their loved ones so that staff can move the vaccine out as quick as possible.
“We realize that there is a high demand for the vaccine, but the supplies that we have received each week have not been enough for us to meet the demand,” Uhing said.
ELVPHD and local healthcare partners have received the shipment that will allow them to finish the healthcare workers in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.
“We expect to move into Phase 1B (individuals aged 65 years of age and over) next week and will remain in that phase for an undetermined amount of time,” Uhing said. “Timing of the phases is dependent upon the ratio of vaccine supply and the public demand in each phase of the vaccine.”
More vaccine is arriving in Nebraska, about 23,000 doses every week in addition to second dose shipments. Roughly half is Pfizer and the other half Moderna. The drugs are being distributed as quickly as possible, health department officials said, through the state’s vaccination plan.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday morning 15,569 people had received both doses of vaccine by Friday morning. That count includes several Burt County EMTs who took part in an early clinic in West Point in mid-December. Statewide, 106,940 doses had been administered of the 191,539 that had been distributed.
Uhing said that once the department is done with Phase 1A and as vaccine becomes available, ELVPHD will be sending notifications to those 65 and older who signed up for status updates. This notification will let recipients know that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. She stressed that the notifications will be sent to the equivalent number of people to match the vaccine supply. The notification will include a link to make an appointment at various sites, dates and times. ELVPHD recognizes that appointments will fill up fast, but more opportunities will continue to be made available as vaccine is received.
ELVPHD will accommodate those with limited access to a computer. The public can help by assisting those without computer access to sign up,.
“This will allow us to reach the most people in the shortest amount of time,” Uhing said. “Please continue to watch media venues for future updates, as well as ELVPHD social media and website: www.elvphd.org.”
A toll free COVID-19 hotline is available for those with vaccine-related questions at 833-998-2275. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time.
The notification system comes as the most recent risk dial for Burt County dropped back to 2.43 from the 2.71 seen the week before. The reading remains within the Elevated range.
Figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed the county had seen 35 of its 554 total cases in the last 14 days, an increase of seven cases since Friday, Jan. 15.
Statewide, 182,418 people had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says nealry 70 percent of them percent of them, 127,221 have recovered.
State health officials remain adamant that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested. Nebraskans are reminded to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash hands often, and avoid the 3Cs—crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces—every time you’re away from home.
Under the health department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.