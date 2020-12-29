Funeral services for Helen Christenson were Dec. 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She was 96.
Helen Bernice Christenson was born to Berger (Bert) and Anna Berg on June 28, 1924, in rural Craig and graduated from Craig High School in 1941.
On June 1, 1945, she was married to Earl Christenson. They lived their entire lives in Craig where they raised their two sons, Rodney and Michael.
She was active in the Craig Methodist Church, was a 50-year member of the Craig Legion Auxiliary, was an active member of Rebecca Lodge, and participated in many community activities. Helen worked part-time at the Christenson Grocery Store in Craig. After raising her family, she worked for J.C. Penney in Tekamah for over 20 years.
Helen enjoyed working on crafts, collecting lady heads, and spending summers at their lake cabin in Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Rodney (Diane) Christenson of Omaha, Mike (Jeane) Christenson of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sister and brother-in-law Sandra (Delwin) Slatt of Oakland; sister-in-law, Joan Berg of Fremont; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Craig Foundation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.