Private family services are planned for Helen Drummond. A celebration of life service for the Lyons woman will be held at a later date. The 72-year-old entered her eternal rest Dec. 21, 2020.
Helen Fae (Christensen) Drummond was born March 15, 1948, to Paul and Fern (Whaley) Hayes.
Helen was united in marriage to David Christensen on Aug. 9, 1966. To this union Dallas and Rex were born. David and Helen spent 31 beautiful years together before David passed away in October of 1997. She later married Lawrence Drummond Jr. in June of 2000. She loved riding in the semi with him to various parts of the country bringing back souvenirs for her grandchildren.
Helen cherished her time she got to spend with her boys Dallas (Maureen) and Rex, they were the light of her life. Dallas gave her three amazing grandkids Leah, 29; David, 28; and Madeline, 19. Helen rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She also had four great-grandchildren and was a huge part of their life. It was not rare to see the great-grandkids helping her out around the house or talking her ear off.
Helen worked at the local mini-mart for many years, until she was no longer able to do so. She looked forward to seeing the customers every morning and having her daily conversations with her regulars. Helen’s home was open to anyone and everyone. Throughout raising Dallas, Rex, and Leah her home was always filled with friends of theirs and many comment on her “open door, open fridge” policy. Helen also knew when any of her “children” were in trouble, likely before they did. Her home was a safe place for a lot of people.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; sister, Rosie; brother, Paul.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; brother, Tim (Gail) Hayes of Lincoln; sons, Dallas (Maureen) Christensen of Fremont, Rex Christensen of Omaha; grandchildren, Leah (Bill Carlson) Christensen of Oakland, David Christensen and Madeline Christensen both of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Raygen, Riley, Bennett and Reece; a host of friends and family.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.