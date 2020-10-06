People with Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance or Medicare Part C Advantage Plan insurance can compare 2021 plans during Medicare Open Enrollment, between October 15 and December 7. Medicare plans can change from year to year, potentially affecting how a person’s coverage works. Nebraska SHIP is available to help providing free, confidential, and unbiased assistance in comparing plans for the coming year.
“Drug coverage changes every year. People with Medicare should compare their 2021 options to be sure that they have the most affordable Part D or Advantage Plan in place,” said SHIP Director Alicia Jones. “An individual’s health needs change, too, and that’s why it’s important to evaluate Medicare options every year” continued Jones. “Even if people are happy with their current plan, it’s a good idea to compare.”
This year it is especially important to compare plans if you are taking insulin. There are major changes in insulin costs and coverage that could make a big difference in your prescription costs.
Nebraska SHIP and Medicare offer free counseling. Help comparing plans is available without leaving the comfort of your home. Nebraska SHIP is offering phone appointments and virtual meetings using your computer or tablet. People interested in getting help comparing their Medicare Part D plan or Advantage Plan options can make an appointment to speak with a SHIP-certified counselor by calling Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or the state SHIP number 1-800-234-7119. People can also visit http://www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare plans themselves or enroll in a new plan.
Burt County Extension is currently taking telephone appointments. I would like to have a small trial Zoom group where we would work through the Medicare.gov website together to help you compare your prescriptions and drug plans. I’m excited to give that a try and you’d feel empowered to know you could do it in the future! We’d have no more than 4 individuals on the zoom conference and you’d be entering your own information as you go through the website. No one else would see it. I’d like to do this Zoom work group on Monday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m. Give me a call at 402-374-2929 to ask any questions or to sign up to be part of this “Medicare Zoom Experiment.”