Helping people, one mask at a time

This month, the i-Help officers selected Sue Connealy as the Community Member of the Month. She was nominated for her efforts in helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special education teacher for Tekamah-Herman’s 4th, 5th, and 6th grades has been doing some special things to help people safely get through the pandemic. Mrs. Connealy, who has been teaching at Tekamah-Herman for 25 years, made masks when the pandemic started. Mrs. Connealy, her daughter, and her granddaughter helped the organization DUET (Develop, Unite, Empower, Together: A Developmental Disability Provider) make 350 masks for those in need.
Currently, Mrs. Connealy has created close to 700 masks to share with others, including local residents.
Initially, with limited supplies and three weeks of work to finish, they had to be creative and find different ways to make the masks. Since elastic was a very difficult material to find at first, the masks they made to start were different than the ones that she currently makes.
Besides masks, Mrs. Connealy also creates quilts, including Tiger- and Husker-themed quilts.
She says that her mother taught her how to sew when she was 10 years old, and she loves making different masks for her outfits and the holiday seasons. For example, Tekamah-Herman elementary teachers and staff wore Dr. Suess masks that she made for Read Across America.
Mrs. Connealy wanted to become a teacher because her mentor, Peg Crannell, inspired her; but it was a calling that came to her later in life. Connealy began her teaching career at the age of 35. She said she chose to be a special education teacher because she wanted to help kids in any way possible.
When asked what lessons she has learned from the pandemic, Mrs. Connealy said, “I have learned that the kids are actually willing to wear masks, and kids are resilient and will do what is necessary to go to school. One thing that I’ve learned is that if you give a kid a Minecraft mask, then they will wear it. The teachers also like matching their masks to their outfits.”
Thank you, Mrs. Connealy, for all that you have done for the community during this time of need.