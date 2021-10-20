Here we go again!

By the time this article hits the stands, we here at Burt County Museum will be well into our Christmas decorating routine.
"Christmas?" you say with a rather disgusted attitude. Yes, Christmas! It is hard to believe, but if we don’t get going now, we will never be ready in time for our open house Sunday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
If (and we mean if) things go according to plan, we will be hosting our annual “Fantasy of Trees.” Hopefully, everyone will stay healthier than last year at this time due to that not-so-nice COVID-19. Last year we were unable to have our open house. Under the guidelines of the CDC, however, we did have visitors come see the wonderful Christmas trees.
With all that said, I will give you the heads up as what to expect. Volunteers are ready to decorate their spots for this year’s touring of the trees, and some have even chosen their rooms for next year. If you are ever interested in decorating a tree, please feel free to give us a call and we will fill you in on the details. Our theme for this year is “Winter Wonderland” and, believe me, it is always worth the trip in to see them.
The volunteers work very hard to astound you with beautiful decorations on their trees. Every room in the Houston House, East Annex and even the one-room schoolhouse will be dazzling to the eye and add warmth to the soul. We have a great variety of decorated trees. I promise, you won’t be disappointed!
It is a wonderful way to kick off your holiday season. If you can’t make it to open house, we will be open through the holiday season on our regular days, or by appointment if you’d like to bring a group of people.
So, when you drive by in the next few weeks thinking, “Oh my, why are they decorating for Christmas so soon?” You now know why!
Memorials
Chuck and Nora Goll gave in memory of Sally King, Joyce Grass and Kenny Hansen. Also giving in her memory were Kathy, Linda and the King family. Jean Neary, Kort and Andrew, Michael and Dylan Dougherty, and Bill and Sue Langley gave in memory of Dona Neary. Marilee (Newell) Herries of San Diego, Calif., was remembered by Lew McNear. Jan Wood gave in memory of Shirley Peters and Joyce Grass. Bonnie Newell, Jane Elske, Patty Wilson and Wendy Carlson gave in memory of “Buster Stout” the Scottie dog.
Donations
A donation was received from Steve and Darlene Bacon of Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505.