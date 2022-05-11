Herman Community Club conducting local survey

The Herman Community Club has been busy over the past year organizing and revitalizing community events which used to be staples in the community. The group’s intent is to focus on community improvement, betterment, and growth of the community.
In order for the Herman Community Club to effectively determine the needs of the community and plan future events, they will be mailing out a short survey.
“It’s not a survey asking about your income, it’s asking what you want to see happen in your community,” said Linda Shada, co-owner of Cardinal Insurance. “Your response to this survey is crucial in providing the necessary information to help us stay in contact with the community, plan for future events, community improvements and general growth in Herman.”
Community input is needed to formulate useful events, activities, and to know which initiatives to support in upcoming years. The Herman Community Club recently took part in a regional meeting between Burt and Washington housing officials discussing entry level housing. A study group has been set up and will meet quarterly. As part of the housing discussion, it was discovered that much of Herman’s basic infrastructure needs repairs and updated before housing can be discussed.
People are also reading…
It was also brought to the group’s attention that the Herman Comprehensive Plan is outdated and needs to be addressed. More community input and perhaps surveys may be coming in the future.
The purpose of this initial survey is to collect basic ideas of what residents would support for community events and what residents see as needs not being met in the community.
“We will only be successful in our mission if we have the support and ideas of you, the local Herman supporters,” Shada said. “We will continue to support the long-standing traditions such as Herman Days and the Fire Department’s community picnic in July.”
The next event the Herman Community Club will be participating in will be the community cleanup day on June 4. If you would like to volunteer or have a group that needs community service hours, please call the village office and let us know what you can help with. Lunch will be served in the park following the morning cleanup.