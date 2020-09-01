Herman Days are coming up in the village. They’re always the second weekend in September and with most of us either in full work mode (and raising kids, working from home, e-teaching, etc.!) or retiring it’s best and also time that the “days’ get pared down to a simpler form. COVID has had her say in the matter as well and it’s looking like simplifying is a really good idea, especially this year.
The Jeff Forsen Softball Tournament will take the year off from gracing the ball fields at the park. It’s been a tough year for ball games anywhere in general, so Leann made the equally tough decision to take a break. We’ll keep fingers crossed for next September and want to thank her and the rest of the Forsen family for all they’ve done to make Herman Days special.
This goes the same for the parade as not everyone can participate due to social distancing and Petersen’s Bar 75 felt the same way about a street dance, so breaks will also be taken in those areas.
Outdoor events such as the Duck’s Unlimited Cornhole Tournament at PB 75 on Saturday; and biscuits and gravy feed, show and shine car event and horseshoe tournament on Sunday at the Herman Park will be the very fun things to do this year.
Actually, pretty relaxing things to do.
With all that being addressed, a lovely poster has been made once again for the “days."
So all is not lost this year in the village gatherings. We’ve had some sweetness amongst it all and will continue to do our best to be there for everyone in whatever way works out best no matter the situation. Hope to see you soon for a little outdoorsy gathering.
Have a good one.