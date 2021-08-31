 Skip to main content
Herman Days? It’s on!

On Sept. 11 and 12, Village Herman Days will be!

There will be local food vendors, a flea market, farmer’s market and an arts and crafts show both days at our beautiful park.

Saturday there will also be “The Sawmill on the Hill,” provided by Trent Hansen. It will include sawmill demonstrations, along with the opportunity to purchase some beautiful wood pieces. Ducks Unlimited is sponsoring a cornhole tournament that will be held at Petersen’s Bar 75, and a wiffle ball tournament will be at the park for anyone who wants to play. It will be sponsored by some of the THS softball girls.

Sunday will be the always fun car show at the park and, of course, the chance to talk with friends, family and neighbors.

Heck, the whole weekend will be so fun. We can’t wait!

Anyone interested in having a table at the flea market or a car in the car show can contact Nels Christensen at 402-533-8794. Wiffle ball teams can contact Gabe Petersen at 402-533-8575 (all ages) and those interested in cornhole can contact Jason Christiansen at 402-306-3383.

