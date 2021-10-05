HHW collection in Blair on Oct. 15

The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council is coordinating a free household hazardous waste collection in Blair this month for residents of Washington, Burt, Thurston, Dakota, Dodge, and Cuming counties.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 15, from 3-6 p.m. at the Washington County Recycling Center, 440 S. 3rd Ave. in Blair.
Area residents can dispose of paint, stain, varnish, lawn and garden chemicals, cleaning chemicals, insecticides, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, car batteries, used oil, antifreeze and most other household chemical materials at this collection. Only household quantities of material can be processed so a limited number of 2.5 gallon jugs will be accepted by the HHW contractor who has final discretion on items and amounts that will be received.
This collection will not accept tires, electronic equipment, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials or biological hazards.
Hazardous chemical products can be found in almost every home in Nebraska. A product is considered hazardous if it can catch fire, react or explode when mixed with other substances, or if it is corrosive or toxic. Special handling of hazardous chemical products is required to ensure safe disposal and to protect the environment from possible contamination.
Materials received will be recycled if possible, or disposed of in a safe and environmentally sensitive manner.
Household Hazardous Waste collections protect the environment, so funding for these events is often provided by Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. However, these funds were not awarded for the RC&D’s 2021 collections. The Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council felt it was important to offer at least one HHW collection in its service area. Cargill and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District agreed to provide funds for this much needed event.
For more information, contact Tricia Bracht at the Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council office 402-685-4020, or email: office@nlhrcd.org