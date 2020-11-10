In part one of my story in October, I mentioned that the addition built in 1910 to the north of the 1899 Tekamah High School was still in use in 1954. Now, the rest of the story. After only 31 years from when the cornerstone for the 1899 school was laid there was talk of possibly building a new school to once again fit the needs of the growing community in Tekamah. A survey was completed by the Tekamah Schools that conveyed the population in 1930 was 2,119 and predicted it to be 2,500 by 1940.
In 1932, after a year of ups and downs, the Tekamah School Board approved a new building that called for no more than $125,000 budget. The plan included many new updates along with a large auditorium that would seat 700 people. There would also be a gymnasium on the stage of the auditorium allowing people to watch sport events from the seats. The north addition built in 1910 was now 20 years old but in good shape. This building would house the grade school, except for kindergarten, it would be in the new high school. A fresh coat of paint and some electrical and sanitation updates made for a sufficient classroom. If in the future the 1910 addition was to be removed it would cause no harm to the structure of the new school.
June 11, 1931, there was an article in the Burt County Herald reporting of the school, once the pride of Tekamah, being torn down and looking as if a tornado had struck the building. Although disappointing, it did provide many jobs for the local people. The area was soon cleared out and the cornerstone for the new, and now current high school, was laid on Monday afternoon, September 24, 1931. More than 200 high school students, led by their band, met the Masons in front of the Masonic Temple and marched them to the school grounds to where the cornerstone would be laid. A time capsule was prepared and joined the previous one that was put away for future generations to view. Neither to this day have been opened. While building the new school, high school classes were held in the Presbyterian and Methodist churches. Opening day of the new and improved school was on Monday April 4, 1932, with a ceremony of dedication on Wednesday April 20, 1932.
Now on Public Square, Central Park, Folsom Park in 1932, stands a high school with a two-story elementary school attached to the north side. To the west is Folsom Park where improvements have been made. A lovely bandstand, picnic tables, and a sturdy bridge, (donated by Tekamah Women’s Club in 1910) goes over a little creek that passes through the park where many people enjoy an afternoon or evening gathering. Off and on for many years, organizations were needed to maintain and spruce up the park area.
Moving on to the year 1956 yet another addition to the 1932 school was proposed to the people of Tekamah. With the growing community, larger families, along with more classes offered to the students of Burt County, the school was becoming more and more crowded. The plan was to add a 100 x 100 addition to the southwest part of the building. This would allow for a modern update with four additional classrooms. The new classrooms would consist of home economics, band and large shop. It would be of red brick to match the existing building. The bond passed and once again the town had another addition joined by a ramp and hallway to the building. The addition was in use by August 29, 1957.
I am not finished yet, hah ha. In April of 1966 there was once again a need for an expansion of the school because the 1910 addition was starting to feel its age. Enrollment was on the rise and the need for a new elementary school was on the top of the list of the school board’s agenda. After many discussions amongst the citizens of Tekamah and the Board of Education it was approved to move forward with the construction of a 13-classroom elementary unit. Along with this also came a multipurpose quarters, a library and elementary administrative offices on a site about 225 feet west of the present school plant. In addition to the grade school the board would offer for approval a gymnasium-library unit to be attached to the existing structure to replace the old elementary wing.
So what about Folsom Park? It was the intention of Mr. Folsom and the Folsom family to have this area for the people of Tekamah to enjoy. In a world that was so simple at one time that was possible, but in the world we now live in it is a fairytale. Being that the area was needed for a playground for the grade school children the city and school board worked it out so the school would be responsible for the insurance coverage, therefore giving all the land involved to the Board of Education.
In order to keep the children safe, Mud Creek that was running through the park and south across M Street joining Tekamah Creek was excavated in a joint effort by the city and the county and a 354-foot steel tube was put in and buried. The Folsom Bridge that so many people, young and old, crossed over was moved to Mound City, Missouri, to a hunting lodge. The bridge now is in Tekamah at the museum but you will have to come see us and we will tell you the history of that. A few modular buildings have popped up on the west side of the grade-school but are now gone. The Folsom family was happy to hear that the park would at least serve the purpose of a playground for the children in the elementary school.
Progress: It is bittersweet. It is not just our generation as you have read. It has been going on forever and will continue to move on. It is wanting to do things better for the generations to come. Burt County Museum is only one and one-half blocks from the school and on a nice day you can go outside on the front porch and hear the children playing. I think to myself: Mr. Folsom would be smiling.
