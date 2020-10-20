First of two parts
The construction at the Tekamah-Herman High School grounds has surely caught the attention of everyone’s eyes by now. We, here at the Burt County Museum, have especially taken notice! Some might think this particular block has just been for the school’s use all these years. Well, it has been occupied by the school for a long time but it was designated for other purposes many years ago.
When B.R. Folsom came to this area in 1854 from Buffalo, NY, he staked a claim near the west end of the block where the elementary playground is located. After he and the Nebraska Stock Company staked the area for Tekamah, he laid out a plan for the city. He then dedicated the block for an area that would benefit all the people of Tekamah. According to the maps that we have at the museum, Blocks 91, 92, 105 and 106 were called Tekamah Public Square. I researched through some of the late 1800 and early 1900 newspapers hoping to find an article on when Mr. Folsom had done this but had no luck.
In the Sept. 27, 1873, Burtonian newspaper I came across an article that referred to the area as Central Park. It reported that the southeast corner of Block 106 would be divided into lots and sold. It also showed the signatures of more than three fourths of all the resident property holders in favor of selling the land. They felt that Central Park was larger than needed in the community. I also checked the museum’s 1884 Burt County atlas but it did not list it as Central Park; it listed it as Public Square.
Keep in mind that there were schools previously built in Tekamah but the first to be built in the public square area was in 1867. It was located approximately where the current school is and was 20 x 30 feet. This building was proven to be inadequate to the needs of the growing community and was moved west of the Lutheran Church on L Street. It was then used for a first-grade classroom. The next school to be built on the site was in 1873. This structure was a wooden two-story building. It was located on the west side of Public Square, according to the 1892 Sanborn map. In 1894 the state and county school laws were changed and Tekamah Public School officially became School District No. 1 in Burt County, Nebraska. After making several additions to the two-story building it was impossible to maintain the high quality the residents of Tekamah demanded.
On Sept. 15, 1899, at 3 p.m. the first cornerstone was laid for a new modern two-story brick high school. This school was located to the east of the wooden building and in the center of Public Square. After the completion of the new brick school the old wooden one was auctioned off and the remains were torn down. In the Tekamah centennial book the budget for the 1900 - 1901 school was set at $6,000. On August 3, 1903, the sidewalk was built on the east side of the school in conformity with the city ordinance. About 1910 a two-story brick addition was built to the north side of the school. As of 1954, when the centennial book was published, the addition was still in service.
I will continue the history of the “Public Square” – “Central Park” next week.
