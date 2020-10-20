It’s not just the wind I’m talking about…Medicare Open Enrollment Season is upon us and there is a big whirlwind of changes to deal with!
I’ve heard from many of you that you’ve received information from your current Medicare Prescription Drug plans. That’s good, because they were to send out that information by October 1. However, what I’ve heard is not necessarily good news. You’ve told me your drug plan’s premiums are going up and not just a little, a LOT! One plan is going up $24.40/month! Others have said their plan is changing within the same company they have and the premium has increased a lot.
There are 28 Medicare Part D plans in 2021 and premiums range from $7.30-$104.70 per month. Comparing prescription plans from 2020 to 2021:
17 increased premiums
7 decreased premiums
1 stayed the same
3 new plans
How will this affect your prescription coverage and your bank account? You won’t know for sure unless you compare your plan during Medicare Open Enrollment, which started October 15 and will continue until December 7. You may read the information you received and feel comfortable that your prescription plan looks okay for next year, but is okay good enough? Do you know if your current pharmacy can offer you the lowest cost with the plan you have? If you want to stay with that pharmacy and still pay as little as possible you may want to change plans to make that possible.
The easiest way for you to do that is to compare your current prescriptions and plan on the Medicare.gov website. Nebraska SHIIP is again offering free, non-biased counseling services to help you compare. Most of our comparisons are being held via the telephone to keep everyone safe this year. If you call the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929 we’ll get you signed up for an appointment time and then either Linda Bisanz (who has been helping me for years and is a SHIIP counselor also) or I will call you at the appointment time.
EXTRA ATTENTION: If you or someone you know is diabetic and taking insulin, this is an extremely important year to compare your plans. There are now what they are calling Senior Savings Models. This is new in 2021 and it applies to Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans if they choose to participate. These participating plans have agreed to charge no more than $35 copay for one month of select insulins in all coverage levels. Some plans are even charging less. The formularies (list of drugs) vary from plan to plan. These plans must cover at least one vial and pen dosage form of each type of insulin, Rapid acting, Short acting, Intermediate acting and Long acting. The plans must offer the benefit at all pharmacy types: preferred and non-preferred, retail and mail. There are 9 prescription drug plans participating in this program in 2021. If you are comparing online yourself make sure you sort the plans by hitting the green Filter button. Then check “Insulin savings” and click the green “Apply” button. These insulin friendly plans should come up during a regular comparison, but just make sure you compare. This could be a big savings opportunity for insulin dependent individuals.
Yes, it’s been very windy this year, but you need to hold on to your hat when venturing outside, as well as making sure you compare your Medicare Prescription Drug or Medicare Advantage Plans this year. We don’t want you to get blown away!