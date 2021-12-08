Holiday Festival marks 150 years of Herman

A Small-Town Holiday Festival and a tree lighting ceremony are being planned to commemorate Herman’s 150 years.
The Herman Community Club is planning a fun-filled Small Town Holiday Festival this weekend that will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony in the Herman Park to celebrate the community’s long history.
The Small-Town Holiday Festival will begin Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Herman Legion Hall. There will be a hayrack ride taking carolers out into the community. Caroling will end at the park for the tree lighting which will take place at 4:45 p.m.
A soup supper is being held in conjunction with Saturday’s other events.
Homemade chicken noodle and chili will be served at the Legion Hall from 3-6 p.m.
Donations will be accepted to offset the cost of the festival and hopefully raise funds to continue building future community events in Herman.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, the Herman Fire Department will be hosting Santa. The visitor from the north will be listening to Christmas wish lists from 9 a.m. until noon.
Herman Community Club member Tiffany McAndrew, who is helping plan the event, said the village hopes to grow the festival and tree lighting ceremony in the future.
For this year’s Small-Town Festival there will be Reindeer games, crafts, and activities set up for the children. The children will be able to write a letter to Santa, make ornaments and play games including pin the nose on the reindeer or participate in a Christmas candy walk.
There also will be Christmas cookies for the kids to decorate, a hayrack ride, caroling and much more.
“It is important to the Herman Community Club to put on a fun and safe event that families can attend and relax as their children get into the holiday mood and where the adults can enjoy a great bowl of soup and visit with their neighbors,” McAndrews said. “Volunteering time, ideas, or resources are examples of the many ways you can give back and help the Herman Community Club continue to develop and host community events.”
Herman was platted in 1871 when the railroad was extended to that point. The village is named for a railroad employee, Samuel Herman.
Incorporated in 1883, the little town was almost wiped off the map when a tornado tore through it in 1899. The storm levelled nearly every building, with the notable exception of the West Hotel, which eventually became McVeigh’s Bar 73, a popular area steakhouse. Also spared from destruction were the schoolhouse, one of the two churches and the grain elevators.
In four short years, the population of the village had grown to nearly 600 and the thriving little community was home to several stores, a bank, two grain elevators and a lumber yard.
Herman got its first “water works” in 1899, the Herman Telephone Co. was constructed in 1901 by farmers and business people, an electric lighting system was installed in 1913 and the first paved streets went down in 1926.
The first school class was held in a log house owned by Charles Burdick southeast of town. The same building was later moved to Desoto to be used as the first Washington County Courthouse.
The first building constructed as a schoolhouse was built in 1874. Schools that followed were all built on the same site, on the hill at the south edge of town.