Holiday Stroll is Saturday

Tekamah Chamber invites all of Tekamah and surrounding communities to kick off the holiday season Saturday with the Chamber’s annual Holiday Stroll.
Highlighting the afternoon is a visit from Santa from 2-4:30 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. The visitor from the North Pole will be greeting kids in person to hear their Christmas wishes. Library officials ask all unvaccinated individuals (over the age of two) to please wear a mask while waiting to meet Santa, as social distancing may not be possible inside the library. There will be hand sanitizer and disposable masks available upon request.
Tekamah Public Library Foundation will also be handing out goodies and there will be a coloring table.
Many local businesses will be holding open houses Saturday afternoon with specials, sales, refreshments, etc., available and the T-Bones will be playing around town.
As an added incentive, the Chamber again has a passport program available.
Passports and maps will be available at each open house location. Pick one up at your first stop, and then have it stamped at each location along your way. Completed passports will be entered into a drawing for $50 in Chamber Bucks.
Passports will be available from any of the 12 stops starting Dec. 12. You can get your passport stamped through Dec. 20.
Anyone collecting nine passport stamps becomes eligible to win $100 in Chamber Bucks. Collecting all 12 stamps grants you an extra entry in the prize drawing.
The list of passport stops includes: DT Photography, Helping Hands Thrift, Riverside Auction and Sales, Brenneis Insurance, The Tipsy Pig, Second Chance Boutique, Save More Market, Ronnie’s Bar, Burt County Museum, Studio Sheets, Chatterbox Brews and Lied Tekamah Public Library.
To further the holiday mood, decorated trees will illuminate the mini-park, main street’s light poles will be lined with new holiday banners and a new 12-foot LED tree will illuminate the lot next to the Vets Hall, a Chamber spokesman said.