The new Flights of Honor exhibit will arrive at Tekamah City Auditorium Oct. 22. It will be available for viewing Oct. 23-25.
Hours for the display are 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
The exhibit includes nine separate double-sided frames with photos of the flights for World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Female and Purple Heart Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan. Each frame also includes video.
For anyone concerned about COVID-19, the exhibit consists of nine separate frames that will have ample spacing between each of them.
The Flights of Honor exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C. during the years 2008-2019.
Several area veterans were part of those tours. The exhibit provides opportunities for veterans to re-live their experiences, and for family members, volunteers and patriots of all ages to reminisce and educate others about the importance of thanking and honoring our veterans. There is no admission fee, thanks to tour sponsors. The exhibit’s underwriting sponsor is Sandhills Global of Lincoln.