Hope shows up in local cancer efforts

There is always hope.
That’s the message American Cancer Society wants to convey through its programs.
Last year was a tough year for everybody, including Relay For Life for the Burt County Area. The events they planned to help raise money for breast cancer care and research and to recognize survivors of the disease weren’t as well attended as they hoped. But the organization still raised $30,000 through their efforts.
“We thought that was phenomenal with everything we were going through,” Relay spokesman Vickie Lindberg said last week. “The county really stepped up. We had 32 corporate sponsors, which is incredible.”
Lindberg said planning for next year’s Relay will start at a meeting at the Methodist church in Oakland on Oct. 26. A potluck meal will be held at 6 p.m. with the meeting to start at 7.
Among the ideas for consideration is holding next year’s Relay outdoors in September at Harvest Moon. “We could do it in the afternoon and make it a family affair,” Lindberg speculated.
The Relay year already has gotten off to a good start.
Officials received a jolt of good news last week. National Honor Society members at Tekamah-Herman spearheaded a campaign that raised over $3,000 for the cause.
The biggest chunk came from a coin war in the elementary grades. Downtown businesses got involved, too. Chatterbox Brews also challenged the Tipsy Pig and Ronnie’s in the coin war. The loser had to buy the pizza for the winning school classroom.
Amanda Hansen’s first grade raised the most and will win a pizza party, and Janelle Ray’s fifth grade was a close second to win an ice cream sundae party.
The friendly competition between businesses in town was won by the Tipsy Pig.
The school also conducted its annual Pink Out games when the volleyball team took on Pender Oct. 5, and when the football team hosted Archbishop Bergan on Oct. 8.
At both athletic contests, NHS raffled off three baskets: a doll basket with the opposing team (Pender and Bergan) clothes and various assorted item, like coloring books, markers, etc; a doll basket with Tekamah-Herman clothes and various assorted items; and a “Best of Tekamah” basket containing gift cards to several local businesses, a THHS tumbler, coffee mug, embroidered towel and two THHS t-shirts. The shirts were donated by the school’sscreen printing class, and the dolls and towels and doll clothes were donated by Vicki and Heidi Lindberg. NHS also sold the t-shirts to the public. Many were seen in the bleachers during the two contests.
The special week wrapped up on Friday when all students, preschool through-12th grade, and staff could pay a dollar to wear a hat to school—all day in the building and in classes.
Lindberg said that kind of activity is very encouraging.”It’s important to get youth involved and have them understand what it’s for,” she said. “It’s something we all must be aware of.”
Breast cancer touches one in every eight women in the United States and the disease also occurs in men.
The money raised by Relay for Life goes to support cancer research and support for patients.
Through the American Cancer Society, help and support is available for cancer patients and their caregivers from a variety of avenues, such as rides to treatment or even one-on-one support to women with a breast cancer diagnosis through its Reach to Recovery program.
There also is a newer facility in Omaha, Hope Lodge, that provides free lodging for cancer patients and a caregiver while they are in teh city for a treatment. The facility is available free of charge to anyone who lives more than 40 miles, or an hour’s drive from the site at 80th and Farnam in Omaha.
More information about Hope Lodge, and other resources available through ACS, is available through the Cancer Helpline at 800-227-2345, or by calling the lodge at 402-507-5500.
More information about Relay For Life for the Burt County Area is available from Lindberg at 402-380-8243.